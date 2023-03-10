Calling All Audiophiles: DC Record Fair Returns to Eaton 

Andrew Grant on the DC Record Fair returning to Eaton DC March 19.

Have you been searching for years for that 1983 U.K. pressing of your favorite new wave band? Are you just getting into the groove after receiving a turntable for the holidays? Do you quote every day from your favorite rom-com “High Fidelity”? Calling all vinyl lovers: The DC Record Fair returns to Eaton DC’s Beverly Snow Warehouse on March 19.

Could there be a more fitting place than Eaton to host the DC Record Fair for the fourth time? This is the hotel where Muzak has been sentenced to die, where carefully curated audio selections define every aspect of the space.

Step inside the James Beard-recognized speakeasy Allegory or head up to the rooftop Wild Days for cocktails and views, and Eaton’s house DJs are creating the perfect vibe.

“When they make drinks [at Allegory], it’s a piece of art,” says Eaton DC Music Director Andrew Grant. “So the idea is not having a DJ who’s playing off a computer or just general background music, but instead that these artists are playing there and curating the playlists for the night. It’s a very long and tedious slot, but if you’re a vinyl-head then you love a lengthy set to show your work, do your art and share your craft — much like the bartenders there.”

Walking by the hotel’s K Street entrance, you may see the window peering into Eaton Radio, the lit “On Air” sign and DJs selecting from a wall of vinyl, creating the ambience for all of the hotel’s public spaces through their sonic fancies and whims. Spend the night, and there are players and curated records ready to keep the party going, set the mood or lull guests to sleep.

“I used to have a record store [Halcyon Records] in Brooklyn,” Grant shares. “And so I had a lot of record store contacts and I just drove up and down the East Coast to these really cool mom-and-pop stores when I first joined the team at Eaton and I would buy some of their collections and bring it back to D.C. catalog it.”

Grant, who has had one of the coolest careers in D.C. hospitality, is the curator of all things vinyl at Eaton and an opportunity-maker for local artists. Grant’s impeccable audio taste — cultivated by more than 20 years in the music business as an internationally renowned DJ, festival producer, record store owner and more — permeates all corners of Eaton.

It is this audiophiliac pedigree that makes Eaton the best locale for the DC Record Fair and Grant’s extensive network of fellow music devotees will be on location for the event.

This year’s DC Record Fair will feature over 50-60 vinyl vendors from the East Coast. There will also be three local DJs spinning, all regulars at Allegory and Eaton Radio: Les the DJ, RWeOnTheAir?! and Valentina. Gary Gill, who runs Capital Audiofest, a trade show for music and sound equipment, is organizing audio vendors selling turntables, audio equipment and audio systems. Grant shares, “They have various system options: not just super high-end systems, but also entry-level and mid-tier.”

In addition, the DC Record Fair — in association with the DowntownDC Business Improvement District — is inviting Turning the Page to host its fundraising used book pop-up at the event that helps fund educational resources and programming for D.C. parents.

It’s all part of the larger community building that Grant fosters; whether bringing people to the dancefloor or connecting different local organizations. That will continue throughout the spring and summer from creating a reggae and dub Stepas Showcase boasting Grand Ancestor Sound System, one of the largest monsters of sound on the East Coast (March 24) to a special showing of the documentary “Punk the Capital” (April 9) to hosting several events for DC Jazz Festival.

“Each year we’ve grown,” Grant says of the bi-annual record collectors’ event. “The event just keeps picking up steam.”

The DC Record Fair is Sunday, March 19, at Eaton DC.

Eaton DC: 1201 K St. NW, DC; eatonworkshop.com // @eaton.dc

