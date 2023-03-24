Explore All Four Quadrants of the District

Explore your own backyard by learning more about these four D.C. neighborhoods.

The District, like most major cities, is in a state of perpetual transformation. In this season of renewal, we celebrate four D.C. neighborhoods changing in exciting ways while preserving a strong sense of community. Here is a snapshot of these spaces as they are today — a product of all that came before them, and still bound to continue evolving.

Eckington

The Eckington neighborhood is perhaps best known for the Metropolitan Branch Trail, which has been decorated with a variety of murals over the last seven years. The architectural design is a mix of pastel-colored row houses and larger Victorian homes with actual yards. This neighborhood was once home to many artists, including Hole in the Sky, a DIY music art gallery venue. Now, the larger scale art nonprofit STABLE Arts holds residence along the railroad tracks and sustains itself among small businesses left in the wake of developments on the south side of Eckington. nomabid.org // @noma.bid

Mount Pleasant

This pocket above Adams Morgan is one of the few places in D.C. where people make eye contact, say hello and welcome small talk with strangers. What was once a largely Latinx oasis is now a melting pot of modern families and community-oriented residents. They celebrate local mom-and-pop shops with a main street that contains anything you might need, including a weekly farmer’s market with bike repair and compost stations. This area is the crunchy break needed after a day of trekking among the suits of downtown. @mountpleasantmainst

Anacostia

The 11th Street Bridge leads right to the heart of Southeast’s Anacostia neighborhood, which is experiencing gentrification following the construction of high-rises across the river at The Wharf. Cottage-style row houses border Anacostia Park, home to a variety of activities — including a roller skating pavilion that will host weekly skate nights starting this spring. anacostiabid.org // @anacostiabid

Southwest Waterfront

Nestled between the major developments of The Wharf and Navy Yard are a series of homes reminiscent of mid-century modern architecture. The area is predominantly known for its commercial establishments, but its heart lies with the people who have lived there for decades. Waterfront Park is a peaceful strip of land where you can walk along the water and escape the crowds, enjoying the clean lines and bold structural designs of the surrounding homes created during the urban renewal of the 1960s. swbid.org // @swbid

Want to discover the best local spots in each D.C. neighborhood? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to neighborhood guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.