Consummate Multihyphenate Maya Oren’s Style Tells a Story

Multihyphenate Mary Oren talks personal style, signature pieces and how she views style in D.C.

We are spotlighting the myriad voices redefining what it means to be stylish in the nation’s capital — from designers and stylists to entrepreneurs and athletes whose unique stories and perspectives shape bold visions. Check out our full Curators of Style roundup in the May Issue here.

Maya Oren, multihyphenate at all times, and brand experience manager at The LINE Hotel DC from nine-to-five, does it all. Oren creates as a photographer, videographer, author of the newsletter “On Holiday” and much more. Oren sat down with us to talk about building a closet with intention, how the District has influenced her style and how her wardrobe has become a passport page of sorts.

District Fray: Describe your personal style in three words.

Maya Oren: The question I ask myself a lot is, “Is this weird?” Or “Is this cool?” So “weird or cool” — I think that really encapsulates it. I really like everything I wear to always have a story. So, if you asked me, “What’s the backstory on that shirt?” I generally have a really cool answer for you. I really like buying from small makers and sustainable brands. But I also like things that will spark conversation, and that make me feel really unique, special and elevated.

Do you have a signature piece you wear often that feels integral to your look? What is the story behind why it’s important to you?

Basically everything. There are these pieces that I’ve acquired over time that have really, really cool stories. One of my favorite pieces is actually in my LinkedIn photo. It’s this particularly cool coat I bought in Medellín, Colombia. It was done by this local artist Eloisa. She basically made a print and then it’s a really beautiful cream color, and comes to about mid-calf. I barely wear it because I’m so nervous to ruin it. It’s so special to me and I absolutely love it. I also bought something on that same trip in Cartagena — this really beautiful white button-down shirt that’s linen and has beaded appliques on the breast where the pockets would be. There’s two of each size total, so eight in the world, and I have one.

How do you see your style evolving in the next five to ten years?

My goal is to eventually consult creative direction and work with places around the world and gain more experiences from different cultures, people and cities. My hope is to continue to acquire really unique pieces that were made with love, and to continue to build out my wardrobe. I can kind of see myself having almost a simplistic palette that’s, at the core, really nice, quality pieces that last forever — which has always been my philosophy.

Do you think D.C. has a specific look or style? How would you describe it? What’s the best thing about it?

D.C. is a really interesting place. I always say about the creative class here that you have to really work hard to find it and you have to be curious. Throughout the time I’ve been here, I’ve really noticed that the style is super unique. I think there’s a lot of influence from streetwear, and I really love to pull from that.

