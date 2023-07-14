On National Ice Cream Day, Cool Down With These D.C. Ice Cream Shops

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, July 16 with these fun and delectable ice cream shops.

July 16 is National Ice Cream Day, an annual day celebrated on the third Sunday of July since 1984, thanks to President Ronald Reagan. Whether you celebrate with ice cream year-round or are looking to beat the summer heat this Sunday, the D.C. area has several fun and delectable ice cream shop options you can scoop up.

Dolcezza

Okay, okay – Dolcezza is a gelateria, and gelato and ice cream are actually quite different. But one bite of a classic Dolcezza flavor like stracciatella (chocolate chip) or black sesame, and you’ll be willing to bend the rules too. Fan can get their favorite gelato at shops around the area including downtown in City Center, Dupont Circle and in Bethesda. Multiple locations; dolcezzagelato.com; @dolcezzagelato

Here’s The Scoop

This cozy haven in Petworth opened its doors in 2019 and has been a smash hit ever since. The shop sources all of its ice cream (including dairy-free options) and other desserts from local vendors, a majority of which are minority-owned. Co-owned by Karin Sellers and her husband, Here’s the Scoop reflects Sellers’ love of ice cream as a way to bring a neighborhood together. “Who can be upset eating ice cream?” Sellers says. “We’re a community space.” 2824 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; heresthescoopdc.com; @heresthescoopdc

Ice Cream Jubilee

Ice Cream Jubilee came on the scene in 2014 thanks to founder and former government lawyer Victoria Lai. Cones and cups at three locations spanning the District to the Ballston Mall brim flavors such as banana bourbon caramel and marionberry. Jubilee also offers numerous seasonal flavors such as mojito sorbet for Hispanic Heritage Month or the caramel corn flavor currently in rotation as part of the summer specials. Multiple locations; icecreamjubilee.com; @icecreamjubilee

Larry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Among a slew of ice cream shops with Instagram-able aesthetics, the old-fashioned black-and-white tiles and small town feel of Larry’s in the heart of Dupont Circle stands out almost as much as some of their unique signature flavors, which include Key West chocolate fever (an orange chocolate variety) and fred & ginger (peach, brandy and ginger). The ice cream is made on the premises without corn syrup or eggs. 1633 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; larrysicecreamdc.com; @larryshomemadeicecream

Moorenko’s



Moorenko’s website promises they make their ice cream “as if every bite is going to someone we care about … and it is!” Following the French Custard style, Moorenko’s ice cream flavors, which include cinnamon cappuccino and wild blueberry, contain egg yolks – but not the impressive list of sorbets, such as grapefruit Campari, or vegan ice cream options like cherry blossom and coffee praline. 8030 Georgia Ave., MD + 740 C St. SE, DC; moorenkos.com // @moorenkos

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream & Treats

Black raspberry chip, Chevy Chase chippy chip and a vegan pink lemonade sorbet are just a few of the options on Sarah Park’s wide-reaching menu. Owned with her daughter Annie, all of Sarah’s ice cream is made onsite in small batches.10219 Old Georgetown Rd. + 5241 River Rd. Bethesda, MD; sarahshandmadeicecream.com; @sarahshandmadeicecream

Thomas Sweet

Stepping inside Georgetown mainstay Thomas Sweet evokes a bit of a family beach vacation feel. The store’s 100+ flavors of ice cream –– of which a rotation of 64 are available at a time, all made in house –– has kept customers coming back since 1983. Owner Mohammed Ali names the bittersweet chocolate and coffee Oreo as two perennial favorites, as well as the old-fashioned, soft-served frozen yogurt whose picturesque swirls conjure up images of retro soda shop advertisements. 3214 P St. NW, DC; thomassweet.com; @thomas.sweet

