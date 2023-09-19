No Passport, No Problem: Your Ticket to D.C.’s Global Side

There are over 175 embassies and cultural centers within our fair city’s borders. Every year, Around the World Embassy Tour and E.U. Open House draw long lines, but you don’t have to wait until May to get immersed in global cultures. Embassies across the District court curious visitors throughout the year with language lessons, exhibits, concerts and cooking classes. An added perk of exploring embassies? Most events and exhibitions are free.

Navigating the world of embassy and cultural events can be tricky, however. So we asked Nate Burola, creator of the Embassy Life in DC weekly newsletter, for tips on getting out and exploring the city’s global side.

“There’s a misconception that all embassy events are private and that only VIPs and diplomats are allowed to attend. In fact, it is quite the opposite,” Burola says.

While there are exclusive events that embassies throw for high-profile guests, the cultural affairs sections of all the embassies and cultural centers in the city want the public to attend their events as much as possible.

Beyond the Embassies – And the Mall

A number of DC’s museums explore diverse cultures, such as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, and National Museum of African Art. Lesser known but well worth a visit includes the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum at the US National Arboretum, and the Art Museum of the Americas, all institutions that offer valuable insights into various cultures.

D.C. has several neighborhoods that remain strongholds of international communities, each with its own unique character and culture. Columbia Heights, Little Ethiopia, and Dupont Circle’s Embassy Row are just a few examples. Explore these neighborhoods to find authentic restaurants, shops, and local cultural events and festivities.

Festival Frenzy

Numerous festivals showcase the city’s cultural diversity. In addition to the Cherry Blossom Festival in early spring, be sure to save the date for other citywide celebrations. There’s Chinese New Year in late winter, Fiesta Asia in May and the Turkish Festival in October just to name a few.

This year, the District welcomes new international celebration to its global to-do list. For the first time in the US, the World Culture Festival takes over the National Mall from September 20 to October 1. The one-of-a-kind international event features musicians, food, and a focus on peace and healing.

Eat Your Heart Out

One of the best ways to experience a culture is through its cuisine. For culture-loving foodies, no dining experience is complete without a visit to one of the city’s many Ethiopian restaurants. The capital is home to one of the largest communities outside of Ethiopia, so there are plenty of restaurants around town that specialize in the African country’s spicy cuisine. Check out longtime city favorites Dukem or Elfegne.

For even more international dining options, try new- and old-school omakase, BBQ, udon and ramen at Japanese food hall Love, Makoto. Head south of the border for contemporary Latin American fare at La Cosecha. Or take a global culinary trip at The Square, a new dining collective where visitors can sample dishes from around the world, ranging from tapas to Southern American-inspired seafood.

A Deep Dive at the District’s Cultural Centers

Cultural centers are your BFF when it comes to immersing yourself in international experiences. Their purpose is to promote the culture and arts of a particular country. Burola recommends the below cultural centers for their regular schedule of events.

Goethe-Institut

The German cultural institute offers language courses, plus concerts, Oktoberfest parties and an English-language book club focused on contemporary German authors. 1377 R St. NW, D.C.; www.goethe.de // @goethe_dc

Japan Information & Culture Center

JICC has become the anime capital of Washington. In the spring, the JICC hosts a number of events connected to the National Cherry Blossom Festival. 1150 18th St. NW, D.C., Suite 100; www.us.emb-japan.go.jp // @japanembdc

Korean Cultural Center in Washington D.C.

KCC organizes a K-pop academy with singing and dance classes, and is open on weekdays for visitors to drop in and browse the galleries, which change regularly, and free monthly movie screenings. 2370 Massachusetts Ave NW, D.C. // washingtondc.korean-culture.org // @koreaculturedc

Mexican Cultural Institute

The busy calendar of events includes concerts on the first Thursday of the month; movie screenings; seminars with Mexican artists and musicians; and contemporary art exhibitions. 2829 16th St. NW. D.C.; instituteofmexicodc.org // @mexculturedc

SPAIN Arts & Culture

Exhibitions have covered the art of tapas and Spain’s contributions to the Revolutionary War, while the Spanish Embassy’s arts and culture program books a steady stream of concerts, films, and dance performances. 2801 16th St. NW, D.C.; www.spainculture.us // @spaincultureus



The District is a blend of international culture that offers a unique opportunity to see the world without getting on a plane. For schedules, check the websites for individual embassies or cultural centers, or check out upcoming events, here.

Want more insight into all things international in the District? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.