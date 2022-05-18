DC Fray Invites You To Summerfest Tuesdays at Tysons Corner Center

Summertime fun is hurdling toward the DMV and no one knows how to celebrate the sunshine and warm weather better than DC Fray.

Continuing their never-ending quest to make fun possible, the Fray team has teamed up with the Tysons Corner Center to host “Summerfest Tuesdays.”

A free Tuesday night happy hour running from May to August, join other locals in a rotating series of tournaments that features bingo, ping pong and a classic cornhole set-up.

There is no skill set needed or ages required to participate in this series. All that’s needed is a great attitude and a love for out-and-about fun.

And in terms of teammates, you don’t have anything to sweat but the summer heat.

While welcoming guests that already have teams in mind, Fray will gladly pair up anyone who needs a cornhole partner for the champions’ circle or a ping pong ally to prove your lawn game fortitude with.

The deal gets even sweeter when considering that those who do make it to the top of the bingo standings will receive awards and prizes courtesy of the amazing businesses that make up the Tysons Corner Center.

All are welcome to check out the event schedule and join the free fun.

Registration is not required, but be sure to RSVP as slots for cornhole and ping pong are limited to 16 teams.

Bingo daubers and any game materials are provided by DC Fray while food and drink are available for purchase from the Tysons Corner Center businesses nearby.

Take advantage of the District’s beautiful weather and make Tuesday night your night to have some summer fun.

Links to register can be found here.

