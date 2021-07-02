Your D.C. Guide to the Fourth of July

Home to the best festivities for Fourth of July, the District is returning from pandemic restrictions with tons of events and activities. Whether wanting to party with your friends or celebrate with your family, we’ve got you covered with our top picks.

Brunches

There is no better way to kick off your Sunday than with brunch. Many restaurants throughout the city are offering Independence Day specials, here are a few:

City-State Brewing Co.

City-State Brewing Co. DC’s latest brewery and outdoor hangout space, is celebrating the Fourth with food, fun and beer. On Sunday and Monday, they will offer “Brunch with Native Plate.” The menu includes Mini quiches, Bacon Benedict, Fresh Toast, Home Fries and Spinach Florentine. 705 Edgewood St. NE, DC; citystatebrewing.com // @citystatebrewing

BIN1301

BIN1301 is hosting a bottomless brunch and day party with DJ Jahsonic this July 4. If you are looking for a vibrant and upbeat place to spend your holiday, check out BIN1301. The event is from 1-5 p.m. and tickets are $35-$55. There is a two-hour limit per person and with many mimosa flavors to choose from, you can’t go wrong. 1301 U St. NW, DC; bin1301dc.com // @ bin1301dc

Immigrant Food

If you are looking for a less traditional Fourth of July brunch, Immigrant Food is offering “Welcome to America Pancakes.” It is an immigrant’s take on one of America’s most beloved breakfast dishes. Although they may not be the typical American pancakes, they will look patriotic, with red pineapple dressing, White House-made foam, and blueberries. Immigrant Food is also offering the $25 “Welcome to America Special” which comes with the pancake special, plus a glass of their signature orange mimosa. 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Activities

Metrobar

If you prefer to start your mornings with exercise, attend Metrobar’s outdoor workout class. Christie Horan will host a 45-minute bodyweight workout and even includes a post-workout mimosa. Grab your yoga mat, sneakers and water, and head to Metrobar for this $22 class at 10:45 a.m.

Along with yoga, Metrobar is celebrating the fourth with a District Day Party. Jam to DJ Chubb E. Swagg, while enjoying Metrobar’s updated menu of all local beer, wine and spirits. They will keep the party going into the evening and stream the annual fireworks display on their projector screen. Doors open at 12 p.m. 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

Boatsetter

If you’re looking for an all-day activity, spend the day cruising on the Potomac River through Boatsetter, a company that enables incredible experiences on the water by allowing users to rent a boat for a day. If you’re comfortable, feel free to drive the boat yourself. If not, don’t worry, a captain will be provided for you. Whatever way is most appealing, you can spend the day relaxing, fishing, swimming and drinking.

“The reason I started this company was because my happiest memories were being out on the water every summer with my dad and brothers. I remember watching fireworks from the boat,” CEO and founder of Boatsetter Jaclyn Baumgarten says. “I remember barbecuing and being out on the water all day. There’s no better experience on a Fourth of July weekend than getting out on a boat and enjoying that time with your friends and family.” boatsetter.com // @boatsetter

Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade

The 19th annual Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade is back in-person after being virtual last year. It starts at 10 a.m. at Barracks Row, Capitol Hill, so put on your most patriotic outfit and get ready to celebrate. 8th St. SE, DC; capitolhill4thparade.com

Drink Specials

Kimpton Hotel Monaco

To honor Independence Day, the Kimpton Hotel Monaco has a special “Stars Stripes and You’‘ package if you stay by the 5th and book by the 4th. It includes complimentary welcome cocktails, and a $25 food and beverage credit. 700 F St. NW, DC; monaco-dc.com // @monacodc

The Lot

The Lot is hosting an Independence Day Beach Party. There will be sand, tropical drinks, yard games, beer bucket specials, freedom shots and food truck specials. The Tailgate truck will also be grilling sliders and hot dogs. 3217 10th St. N, Arlington, VA; thelotva.com // @thelotva

Claredon Pop-Up Bar

Clarendon Pop-Up Bar will celebrate the 4th with a rooftop barbecue and drink specials. From 2-7 p.m. Enjoy Freedom Jell-O-Shots and punch, as well as all-American food specials, including burger trio, hot dogs, and barbecue sandwiches. 3185 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; clarendonpopupbar.com // @claredonpopupbar

Bammy’s

For just $10, Bammy’s is serving Caribbean Cruises all day and night made with fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, Wray and Nephew overproof rum and sprite. 301 Water St. SE, DC; bammysdc.com // @bammysdc

City-State Brewing Co. + Brookland’s Finest

City-State’s festivities don’t stop with brunch. Through the 4th, they are collaborating with Brookland’s Finest to create beer dinner. Now, through July 5, City-State will also have a “Weekend Taproom Special.” This special allows you to buy a batch of four or more Crawlers and get $1 off each of them. Kegs are also available for purchase for an at-home party. Lastly, their weekend celebrations include a food truck. Starting with La Michoacán on July 1, Food and Family Over Everything (FOE) on July 3, and concluding with Trini Vybez on July 4. 705 Edgewood St. NE, DC; citystatebrewing.com // @citystatebrewing

Fireworks

It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks. Here are many ways you can watch the fireworks displays throughout the nation’s capital.

The National Mall will host its annual fireworks display starting at 9:09 p.m. The display will take off from each side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and will last 17- minutes.

Planning to go big? Check out the Fourth of July Festivities at CUT Above. Set atop the Rosewood Hotel, celebrate while overlooking DC’s skyline and enjoying CUT Above’s family-style menu and unlimited beer, wine and festive cocktails. Tickets are $295 each and exclusive table reservations are available.

There are many rooftop parties going on throughout the city with views of the fireworks. Merevents is hosting a celebration of America’s birthday at Homewood Suites by Hilton’s Rooftop Lounge. Tickets are $70 and include entrance and a drink. The dress code is red, white and blue.

Watch the fireworks atop the Watergate Hotel with 360-degree views of DC’s skyline. General event tickets cost $350 and the party starts at 6 p.m. VIP tickets are available and include premium fireworks viewing seating, gourmet food, an open bar and bottle service.

Cruise along the Potomac River while taking in the fireworks with a Premier Dinner. This three-hour cruise includes plated dinner, front-row seats for the fireworks display, unlimited coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water, onboard entertainment and so much more. Boarding is at 6:30 p.m. and semi-formal attire is encouraged.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck: 1050 31st St. NW, DC; wolfgangpuck.com // @cutdc

Homewood Suites by Hilton’s Rooftop Lounge: 50 M St. SE, DC; http://www.hilton.com // @homewoodsuites

Watergate Hotel: 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, DC; thewatergatehotel.com // @watergatehotel

