10 Experience-Based Classes You Didn’t Know You Needed

8.11-8.13

WEST VIRGINIA MUSHROOM CLUB ANNUAL FORAY AT BLACKWATER FALLS STATE PARK

Ready to dive deep into mycelium? We’re talking three days of all things mushrooms: walks, talks, workshops, tastings, art, vendors and more. Add-on workshops fill quickly so don’t wait to reserve your spot. $45+. Various times. 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd. Davis, WV; wvmushroomclub.net

Arts + Crafts, But Make It Smol

These two classes from Smithsonian Associates remind us that big things come in small packages — and sometimes those packages are pretty freaking adorable.

8.9-8.23

BUILD A TINY INTERIOR WITH SMITHSONIAN ASSOCIATES

Look, I don’t know why miniatures are having a moment. All I know is that I can’t stop watching videos of tiny perfect kitchens cooking up perfectly tiny perfect replicas of perfect meals. Guided by an expert, imagine an interior space, design all the details and use mixed media to make it a tiny reality. Three sessions meeting weekly on Zoom. $165+. 6 p.m. smithsonianassociates.org // @smithsonianassociates

8.23

BONSAI: SMALL WONDERS WITH SMITHSONIAN ASSOCIATES U.S. National Arboretum Bonsai Curator Michael James and Ann McClellan, author of “Bonsai and Penjing: Ambassadors of Peace and Beauty,” talk shop. Hear stories about tiny trees in the arboretum’s collection and learn a bit about how to get started caring for your own. Takes place over Zoom. $25+. 12 p.m. smithsonianassociates.org // @smithsonianassociates