10 Experience-Based Classes You Didn’t Know You Needed
August 3, 2023 @ 11:00am
This August, get into back-to-school mode and channel your inner lifelong learner with our top picks for eclectic classes and workshops around the DMV.
There’s a word in Swedish for the feeling just before you embark on a journey — that special mix of excitement, anxiety and anticipation. Your heart beats fast. You feel a little sick. You can’t sleep. And you can’t wait to get started. It’s called “resfeber.”
There’s currently no one word in the English language for the particular physical and emotional cocktail the impending school year elicits — that first day of school feeling — but resfeber might be a near-perfect analog. Learning is itself a journey: a step into an experience from which we will emerge changed in ways we can’t predict and aren’t always ready for.
Even if your days as a traditional student are behind you, there’s no reason you can’t still feel some educational resfeber from time to time. And, luckily for you, the DMV is flush with opportunities to learn, both in-person and online. In honor of back-to-school season, here’s a primer to some of what the area has to offer: from puppetry and bonsai care to mushroom identification and dancing in heels.
See you in class, nerds.
Mycology for Secret Scientists
As the saying goes, “There are old mushroom hunters and there are bold mushroom hunters, but there are no old bold mushroom hunters.” If you’re having trouble reading between the lines: Bold mushroom hunters tend to die. Gain the skills you need to grow into a cautious, living and breathing mushroom hunter with these August adventures. For more frequent mushroom walks, events and learning opportunities, we recommend becoming a member of The Mycological Association of Washington at mawdc.org.
8.3
GROW YOUR OWN MUSHROOM CLASS AT PLNTR
Grab a front-row seat to the absolute wonder of watching mushrooms grow. PLNTR partners with Myrodex Mushrooms for this crash course in mushroom identification and at-home cultivation. Participants can expect to leave with a grow kit they can use to flex their new skills outside of class. In a more flowery mood? Sign up for Sips & Stems on September 9 for all things orchids — and a complimentary mimosa, of course. $38. 5:30 p.m. 1825 18th St. NW, DC; plntr.co // @plntrdc
8.12
FORAGING WITH A FIELD GUIDE WITH EL MCFARLAND AT FOX HAVEN FARM & LEARNING CENTER
Anyone who’s anyone can tell an amanita from a bolete. Join a guided mushroom walk to learn the fundamentals of foraging. Take note: The date of this foray may be adjusted to take advantage of recent rainfall as mushrooms are highly responsive to changing weather conditions. (Hungry for more homesteading skills? Also at Fox Haven this August: foraging your own gin, carving wooden spoons and a honey tasting and beehive tour.) $45. 10 a.m. 3630 Poffenberger Rd. Jefferson, MD; foxhavenfarm.org // @foxhavenfarmretreatcenter
8.11-8.13
WEST VIRGINIA MUSHROOM CLUB ANNUAL FORAY AT BLACKWATER FALLS STATE PARK
Ready to dive deep into mycelium? We’re talking three days of all things mushrooms: walks, talks, workshops, tastings, art, vendors and more. Add-on workshops fill quickly so don’t wait to reserve your spot. $45+. Various times. 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd. Davis, WV; wvmushroomclub.net
Arts + Crafts, But Make It Smol
These two classes from Smithsonian Associates remind us that big things come in small packages — and sometimes those packages are pretty freaking adorable.
8.9-8.23
BUILD A TINY INTERIOR WITH SMITHSONIAN ASSOCIATES
Look, I don’t know why miniatures are having a moment. All I know is that I can’t stop watching videos of tiny perfect kitchens cooking up perfectly tiny perfect replicas of perfect meals. Guided by an expert, imagine an interior space, design all the details and use mixed media to make it a tiny reality. Three sessions meeting weekly on Zoom. $165+. 6 p.m. smithsonianassociates.org // @smithsonianassociates
8.23
BONSAI: SMALL WONDERS WITH SMITHSONIAN ASSOCIATES U.S. National Arboretum Bonsai Curator Michael James and Ann McClellan, author of “Bonsai and Penjing: Ambassadors of Peace and Beauty,” talk shop. Hear stories about tiny trees in the arboretum’s collection and learn a bit about how to get started caring for your own. Takes place over Zoom. $25+. 12 p.m. smithsonianassociates.org // @smithsonianassociates
For the Theatre Kids
There’s still time to be discovered.
8.1-8.29
BEGINNING IMPROV AT DC IMPROV
Improv is often taught in corporate environments as it helps build confidence, teamwork and creative thinking. But why should suits have all the fun? Designed to benefit beginners and experienced improvisers alike, build skills and have fun playing with your teammates, this class includes five sessions on Tuesdays starting August 1. $295. 7 p.m. 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov
8.5
PUPPET LAB AT RHIZOME DC
Puppets get a bad rap for being creepy. But honestly? Takes one to know one. This monthly lab is open to puppet theatre artists of all levels, from puppetry pros to the puppet curious. Present or hive-mind a work in progress, hone puppet manipulation skills and build community. Held the first Saturday of every month (online version held the second Saturday of every month). Free with RSVP, $8 suggested donation. 10 a.m. 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc
8.11
HEELS DANCE CLASSES AT DANCE PLACE
Nothing screams kween quite like strutting across the floor in a great set of heels. Busting a move in heels? That’s next level. Taught by Daché Green, this recurring Friday evening class focuses on building confidence dancing in heels. Dancers from all levels and backgrounds welcome, though experience dancing in their choice of heels is encouraged. $17. 6:30 p.m. 3225 8th St. NE, DC; danceplace.org // @danceplacedc
Beyond Angsty Poetry + College Essays
JK. Angsty poetry for life.
8.10-8.24
EXPLORING NEW SUNS: ORIGINAL SPECULATIVE FICTION BY PEOPLE OF COLOR
Hosted by Chevy Chase’s independent bookstore mainstay Politics and Prose and facilitated by DMV-based author Tara Campbell, this live online class features lectures as well as discussions with guest authors. Takes place on three Thursdays starting August 10 and will be recorded. $110. 6 p.m. politics-prose.com // @politicsprose
8.13
LET’S WRITE A NOVEL: HOW TO START WITH AUTHOR E. J. WENSTROM AT SOUTHEAST NEIGHBORHOOD LIBRARY
If you’re looking for writing accountability and community without the hefty price tag, the D.C. library system has you covered. Free with RSVP. 2 p.m. 403 7th St. SE, DC; dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary
