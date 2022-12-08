Funny Ha-Ha: Must-See Comedy Shows in December

There are plenty of laughs to be had this holiday season in the DMV area, we’ve scoured the internet to compile this list of five of the best and most exciting live comedy shows happening in December. Catch high-profile standup shows, holiday-themed celebrations, and community-oriented improv shows this month, you’ll be glad you closed out the year laughing.

12.9

John Mulaney at the MGM National Harbor

Following a few years of personal upheaval and turmoil, John Mulaney is back with a new hour of stand up comedy called “From Scratch.” The show funds Mulaney exploring more personal territory than in the past, offering up a more confessional, grounded version of himself onstage. Exploring themes of addiction, divorce, and parenthood, Mulaney shares parts of himself previously unseen by the public, and it’s a thrill to witness a reinvention still unfolding in front of our eyes. $183. 8 p.m. 101 MGM National Ave. Oxon Hill, MD; mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com // @mgmnationalharbor

12.9, 12.10, 12.16 + 12.17

Ask Me Anything: Changemakers at Studio Theatre

An improv comedy show that spotlights artists, activists, community leaders, and others who spend their lives trying to make the world a better place. Ask Me Anything: Changemakers features an interview with an influential DMV resident before launching into a series of improvised scenes inspired by the conversation. $15. Fridays 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday 7-9 p.m. 1501 14th St. NW, DC; witdc.org // @washingtonimprovtheater

12.16 + 12.17

Felonious Munk at The Comedy Loft

Chicagoan Felonious Munk is an outspoken cultural critic and extremely funny comic who’s appeared on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” ABC’s “For Life,” and Comedy Central’s “Stand Up Featuring.” His incisive takes on race, politics and societal movements are bolstered by a cutting wit and easy charm, making every Munk show a must-see affair. $25. Multiple times. 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

12.21

A John Waters Christmas at the Birchmere

Transgressive pioneer John Waters is back for another ribald celebration of the seedier side of the holiday season. The “Pope of Trash” brings stories, songs, and more over-the-top Christmas filth along for the latest incarnation of his well-loved holiday tour. A mixture of live standup, storytelling, and audience Q&A, Waters is the perfect antidote when you’re overdosing on holiday cheer. $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 3701 Mt Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA; birchmere.com // @thebirchmere

Murder on 34th Street at the D.C. Improv

Catch a one-of-a-kind holiday themed murder mystery comedy show at the D.C. Improv, produced by local murder mystery comedy troupe Die Laughing Productions. The show blends improv, scripted bits, and audience participation to create a wholly unique and totally ridiculous show featuring special appearances from holiday favorites like Santa, Rudolph, and Clark Griswold. $25. 6:15 p.m.; 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

