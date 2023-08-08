15 Can’t-Miss Bottomless Brunch Deals in D.C. 

With spots in every neighborhood offering sweet and savory options, this list will help you choose your brunch spot for the next few hangs.

The only real way to beat the end-of-week scaries are with bottomless brunch. And in the District, the options are endless for restaurants to try. Whether you like to sip on mimosas or you prefer to kick-off your mornings by devouring endless dishes, we have you covered with brunch spots all around D.C. that offer bottomless brunch, bottomless mimosas or both. We all countdown the days till the weekend, but be warned: Once you try these local spots, the only thing getting you through the workweek will be dreams of these heavenly dishes.

Agora

You may want to consider wearing your biggest pair of pants to Agora’s because their bottomless brunch will have you ordering multiple rounds of any and every dish on their menu. For two hours, dine on all-you-can-eat fare including truffled eggs, brioche french toast, Kiymali eggs benedict and more. We recommend multiple of everything. 11 a.m. 1527 17th St. NW, DC; agorarestaurants.net // @agoradc

Ala

What’s better than bottomless mimosas? A bottomless mimosa station. No more waiting for your server to refill your drink; at Ala you have the option to fill up your own flute just a few steps away. With all those trips to the station, you will be working up an appetite. But fear not, their three-course brunch comes with delectable dishes to fuel your mimosa runs. 10 a.m. 1320 19th St. NW, DC; ala-dc.com // @aladupontdc

Ambar

The Ambar brunch experience allows guests to take their taste buds on a journey across the Atlantic and to the Balkans. Try their charcuterie, benedicts, waffles and more, but don’t worry: Their food is all bottomless. 10 a.m. Multiple locations; ambarrestaurant.com // @ambar_restaurants

Beuchert’s Saloon

Forget the mimosas, at Beuchert’s Saloon, the real star of the show is their to-die-for brown butter cinnamon rolls that are always dripping with cream cheese-vanilla icing. After you demolish those, try their shrimp and grits, lemon ricotta pancakes or smoked brisket – or really whatever your heart desires because at Beuchert’s Saloon, there is no wrong choice. 11 a.m. 623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; https://beuchertssaloon.com/ // @beuchertssalon

Boqueria

At Boqueria, recover from the night before with endless rounds of sangriá or mimosas and flavorful Spanish classics. The one downside about this brunch is that you will have to make the impossible choice between their unmatched dishes – just kidding. Order them all; we won’t judge. 11 a.m. Multiple locations; boqueriarestaurant.com // @boqueria

Castas Rum Bar

Get lost in the sauce – or the Cuban mimosas – at Casta’s Rum Bar. This award-winning spot has everything you need for Saturday bottomless brunch: an outdoor patio, top-notch dishes and best of all – dessert. But beware, you may get caught drooling over their empanadas and chorizo gravy. 12 p.m. 1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; castasrumbar.com // @castasrumbar

HalfSmoke

HalfSmoke gets that post-night-out feeling, and their bottomless mimosas and signature entrees will help you recover. Try their “too lit to quit,” an egg scramble with sausage, mushrooms, onions, aged cheddar cheese and home fries at this classic D.C. spot. 10 a.m. 651 Florida Ave. NW, DC; halfsmoke.com // @halfsmoke

Lyle

Plan ahead for the ultimate weekend brunch vacay. Book a night at Lyle for a staycation and when you wake up the next morning, within five minutes you can be at the brunch of your dreams. Dine on their monkey bread, salmon benedict, buttermilk waffles and more as you recap the relaxing night before. 11 a.m. 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; lyledc.com // @lyledc

Nama Ko

Nama Ko puts a Japanese-inspired spin on brunch, which provides bottomless drinks, sushi, dimsum and more. Choose between bottomless sakura bellinis, lychee saketinis or yuzu mimosas and match them with typical brunch faves like french toast and steak and eggs or Nama Ko specialties including bao buns, FU rolls and more. 11 a.m. 1926 14th St. NW, DC; nama-ko.com // @namakodc

Pisco y Nazca

The three-course brunch can’t be beat. From the beginning, Pisco y Nazca will have you hooked with their impossible choice of bottomless traditional mimosas, passion mimosa, sangría blanca or sangría roja. But their final course of blueberry waffles, arroz con leche cheesecake, alfajor pancakes, suspiro with passionfruit glaze or their buenazo chocolate walnut brownie will guarantee that next week, you will be right back in the same spot. 11 a.m. 1823 L St. NW, DC; piscoynazca.com // @piscogastrobar

Sababa

The best hangover cure is and always will be a big beautiful bagel. At Sababa, get that and much much more every Sunday at their bottomless brunch. Start the morning by sipping and dipping – their fresh mimosas and creamy hummus tahina are a dangerous duo. But you can’t leave without indulging in their Jerusalem bagel sandwiches and their signature eggs benedict served on a bagel or potato latke. 11 a.m. 3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; sababauptown.com

Salazar

Salazar’s bottomless brunch isn’t a want, it’s a need. Spend 90 minutes eating your weight in their bottomless tacos while washing it down with their margs, mimosas, bloody Marys and more. If you can’t handle the heat of their never-ending tacos, the rest of their menu is just as packed with mouthwatering flavors including huevos rancheros, tomatillo chilaquiles and more. 11 a.m. 1819 14th St. NW, DC; salazardc.com // @salazarbardc

Station 4

Mascarpone french toast? Check. Short rib and brisket breakfast burger? Check. With the never ending debate of sweet or savory brunch ripping apart friend groups, Station 4 is the perfect spot to keep the peace. Their menu is almost as bottomless as their mimosas, and we guarantee they have something for everyone. Saturday 10 a.m. + Sunday 10:30 a.m. 1101 4th St. SW, DC; station4dc.com // @station4dc

Vagabond

Summer is all about the shore and at Vagabond, you can get all of your favorite surf destination foods without having to leave the District. From your first bite of their Portuguese baked eggs, açai bowls or pastéis de natas, Vagabond will transport you to a beach escape. 10 a.m. 1836 18th St. NW, DC; vagabonddc.com // @dcvagabond

Via Sophia

Bottomless mimosas, carbonara pizza and tiramisu? Sounds like the perfect boozy Italian getaway. Choose between Via Sophia’s prix fixe menu or go crazy and order it al la carte – either way we promise the moment you taste their dishes, you will feel like you are riding around on a Vespa with the Italian wind in your hair. 11 a.m. 1001 14th St. NW, DC; viarestaurants.com // @viasophiadc

