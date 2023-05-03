And Then There Were Two: Flasher Releases New EP

Ahead of their new EP, “In My Myth,” the D.C. indie rock duo speaks on recovery, changes and future of their band.

At the start of 2023, D.C.-duo Flasher was prepping for the latest leg of their tour in support of their critically acclaimed second album, “Love is Yours.” Rehearsing at a friend’s house in Olympia, Washington (the tour started in Seattle), guitarist Taylor Mulitz went to sleep in a loft bed, only to wake up somewhere else.

“I went to bed and I woke up in the hospital,” Mulitz tells District Fray. “I think what happened is I was climbing down, maybe to go to the bathroom or something, and I just fell and smacked my head.”

The fall resulted in a traumatic brain injury, several fractured bones and a gnarly black eye for Mulitz. It also canceled Flasher’s tour and the band took to social media to raise funds to cover their lost gig wages, travel costs and hospital bills.

“It was pretty bad to be honest, but luckily I’m okay,” says Mulitz. “It basically required me to just lay in bed for a month.”

Now fully mended, Mulitz and bandmate, drummer Emma Baker, have something else to celebrate besides Mulitz’s recovery. The band will digitally release a four-song EP entitled “In My Myth” on May 5.

“There was such a long gap between the first album and the second LP, we just wanted to put more music out there,” explains Mulitz.

The first single “Eastern Ave” is a love letter to their D.C. roots and the accompanying video, a low-fi version of Patti LaBelle’s “On My Own,” shows Baker in D.C. juxtaposed with Mulitz — who followed his girlfriend to California while she completed her graduate studies — in his new home base in the San Francisco Bay area.

“It was just a day in the life diary kind of thing,” says Mulitz. “We decided to do that split screen idea and kind of focus on some of the similarities and differences between the everyday that we’re surrounded by.”

Mulitz moving to California isn’t the only upheaval the band has faced in recent years, with bassist Danny Saperstein leaving the band in the summer of 2019.

“There were a bunch of different reasons [for Saperstein’s departure],” says Mulitz. “But at a certain point, it just felt like they had to go off and do their own thing. And, yeah, just the creative relationship had come to an end.”

“It was better for all of us and for our personal relationships to end the working band relationship for sure,” adds Baker who has known Saperstein since high school. “So, I still see them. They’re still in my life.”

Next up for Flasher is a European tour that starts at the end of May. Whether or not they would have any warm-up gigs in D.C. prior to their departure has yet to be determined.

“We don’t have anything scheduled for a warm-up date, but I guess it could happen,” laughs Baker. “We will be getting together to practice in D.C. before we leave so yeah, it really isn’t a bad idea.”

Stream Flasher on all major streaming platforms including, Spotify and Apple Music. To learn more about Flasher and their music, follow them online at flasher.band and on Instagram @ffflasher.

