You Know a Piece is by Artist Nate Mann When You See It

The artist talks about his signature style and all the ways he gets inspired to make art.

Nate Mann’s signature linework can be seen all over the DMV, in smaller prints and large murals. We caught up with Mann to talk creative process, signature style and the best artistic vibes in D.C.

District Fray: In your creative process, how do you know when a piece is finally finished?

Mann: Like legendary hip-hop producer the Alchemist said, “You just become emotional.”

Your work is very recognizable. What do you think are the benefits of having a signature style?

There are pros and cons to my specific style of art; it’s a style artists all over the world have. I was bummed out at first when I found this out, but then I was encouraged by it, because it showed that my style was viable in the art world. Also, my style is a bit different from other line work artists. I think it’s beneficial, because someone sees my shit and is like, “Oh, that’s definitely a Nate Mann art piece,” which feels cool. Also, it helps when talking to clients. They know what they are gonna get.

What restaurant in D.C. do you think has the coolest artistic vibes?

Two come to mind. Bar Spero was designed by my good friend and visionary, Brian Miller. Any restaurant he has designed always makes me feel good. The other is Albi. Not just because it’s the home of my first mural, but there is a mural by another artist, Lucas Beaufort, in the main dining room and I really enjoy his style.

What other hobbies do you have, and how do they either inform or help you unwind from your artistic endeavors?

I have been a bartender for about 15 years. It helps get me out of the house and around people. I really fell in love with service over the course of my bartending career and have made most of my friends from being in the service industry. The creativity that goes into making cocktails is very similar to painting. It helps get the creative juices flowing. Also, the service industry life helps fill me up with amazing and sometimes wild experiences, which helps the art. I also write sometimes when I am feeling stuck creatively.

Keep up with Mann’s work by checking out his website, natemannart.com, and following him on Instagram @natemannart.

