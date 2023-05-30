5 Cool + Unusual First Date Ideas in D.C.

From unique food and drink experiences to exploring D.C.’s literal underground, the District is full of memorable date ideas.

Summer is an especially prime time for first dates. The weather is warm, the days are longer and the urgency of “cuffing season” is nearly invisible in the distance. If you’re single and looking, it’s your time to try out different experiences with different people and see what works.

One way to stand out and make a great first impression is to pick a venue most of your rivals on Hinge wouldn’t think of. Fortunately, If you’re looking for something unique and memorable to do with your date, D.C. has plenty of options.

Here are five unique date ideas in D.C. that will make your spring (and you) unforgettable, regardless of the relationship’s long-term prognosis. (Remember, lonesome lovers — the world is your laboratory!)

Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe

In a city with world-class food options, Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe is a unique dining experience. Located at the National Museum of the American Indian, Mitsitam offers a variety of Native American-inspired dishes from five regions of the Americas. From Navajo tacos to bison burgers, Mitsitam has something for everyone. Plus, the atmosphere is perfect for a romantic evening out. 4th Street + Independence Avenue, SW, DC; americanindian.si.edu // @smithsoniannmai

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

The Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens are a great place for a romantic stroll. Located in Northeast D.C., the gardens feature a variety of water lilies, lotus and other aquatic plants. The park also has a variety of wildlife, including birds, turtles and frogs. It’s a great place to explore, relax with your date and slow your breathing if you’re prone to jitters. 1550 Anacostia Ave. NE, DC; nps.gov/keaq // @kenilworthnps

The Brewmaster’s Castle

If you’re a couple of boozehounds, the Heurich House Museum (nicknamed “The Brewmaster’s Castle”) is a great place to take your date for a convivial and palate-enriching experience. Located in Dupont Circle, the castle is a historic building, once home to the National Capital Brewing Company. Now, it’s a popular destination for beer tastings, food events and other special events. It’s a great place to enjoy a cold beer and some expansive, free-wheeling conversation with your date. 1307 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; heurichhouse.org // @heurichhouse

Washington D.C.’s Catacombs

If you’re anything like me, you don’t really trust anyone who doesn’t have a bit of darkness and mystery in them. In that case, the Catacombs in D.C. are a great place to explore with your date. Located in the basement of the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America, the Catacombs are an underground network of tunnels that were used during the Revolutionary War. Today, they’re a popular destination for tours and special events. It’s a great place to explore, appreciate the history of D.C. and goth out. 1400 Quincy St. NE, DC; myfranciscan.org // @franciscanmonastery

National Building Museum

It’s a building about buildings — meta. Located in Downtown D.C., the National Building Museum is home to various exhibits, including a replica of the White House, a model of the U.S. Capitol, and many other historical artifacts. Curiosity is sexy, and you’ll learn a lot about D.C. as you stroll through the galleries, absorb the atmosphere and contemplate the real estate empire you’ll build together. 401 F St. NW, DC; nbm.org // @nationalbuildingmuseum

There’s no excuse for a dull date in D.C. Wear clothes that fit, don’t get drunk and talk about your ex and show your playful, imaginative side along with your civic pride. Go get ‘em, tiger.

