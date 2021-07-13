Daisy Lacy: A Little Bit Feminine, A Little Bit Rock ‘N’ Roll

Daisy Lacy is the classically chic host of “Inner Ear Freak Out.” She’s a little bit of feminine, a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll and all badass.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Daisy Lacy: I love the natural beauty of D.C. Rock Creek Park, with its many hiking trails, is probably my favorite place in the city. I think if we’re talking style and fashion, it’s really all over the place — like any big city. There are many niches to be found if you look hard enough.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I love the effortlessly low-key chic of Jean Seaburg in Breathless and the rock ‘n’ roll bohemian opulence of Jimi Hendrix. The Pretty Things, Grace Slick — all of the sixties psychedelic rockers had fantastic style. Fashion labels like Granny Takes a Trip, Biba and of course, Mary Quant, really broke the mold and set fashion free.

Wardrobe essential

Everyone needs a vintage denim jacket (or three) in their closet. Meeps in Adams Morgan and Dr K’s (by appointment only) are the best spots to find good vintage in the city.

Personal style

I like to think my personal style is a blend of Jane Birkin and Nigel Tufnel: a little bit feminine and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. Occasionally, I turn it [up] to 11.

@daisy.lacy // wfmu.org/playlists/IO

