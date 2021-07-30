D.C. Legendary Musicians Take Millennium Stage for Events Honoring Local Art + Music

D.C. Legendary Musicians (DCLM) and The Kennedy Center are teaming up to provide locals with three days brimming of music, entertainment, dance and more in celebration of Washington, D.C.’s return to live music.

These events are part of the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage Series, which welcomes events honoring different cultural styles with artists and organizations from the DMV. From now to July 31, this block party of events includes various activities like dance classes and performances.

One notable dance style that will be showcased is hand dance, which is deeply rooted in the District’s history. Dating back to the 1920s, hand dance is a distinct form of swing dance and jitterbug created in the DMV. The dance hit peak popularity in the ‘50s and later re-emerged in the ‘80s within the D.C. community. It is the District’s official dance and a source of pride for many native Washingtonians, which is what the festivities are about: to appreciate and champion D.C. culture and talent.

Another top feature for this series will be the many local musicians performing, including DJ Adam “TC” Morton, vocalist Lady Mary and saxophonist Paul Carr with emcee Ida Campbell.

Lady Mary captivates audiences’ attention with her lively performances and sings songs spanning a wide range of genres. She has performed with several R&B and soul greats including, the Temptations, The Intruders and Betty Wright. Having performed at the Kennedy Center in 2017, Lady Mary is excited to return on Saturday night.

“I am looking forward to entertaining and making the audience happy,” Lady Mary says. “I love to perform [and] it’s an honor to perform at the Kennedy Center.”

Lady Mary and the other performers on the lineup are part of DCLM, a nonprofit that serves musicians in the DMV and provides services such ensuring musicians have Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, and other living essentials. Their mission is to preserve, protect, educate and promote the artistic legacy and well-being of D.C.’s professional musicians. Chairperson for DCLM Rev. Dr. Sandra Butler-Truesdale speaks on the significance of this event for the performing musicians.

“This was a great opportunity,” Butler-Truesdale says. “To give several musicians an opportunity to not just perform at the Kennedy Center, but also to have that as a part of their resume, and their bio, which is very important when you are a musician or artist.”

DCLM also works to bring young musicians to the forefront, so you can expect multiple up-and-coming local artists playing an array of music genres from blue to R&B to jazz at the event series.

When referring to the wide range of music styles DCLM supports, Butler-Truesdale says, “I always tell them that it’s 72 keys on a piano, and y’all all play the same 72 keys, even if you play them at a different beat.”

Along with musical performances and hand dance, the series will have film screenings, other dance classes like liturgical dance and African dance, and an arts market on the REACH Plaza.

To ensure safety, all performers must present their vaccination card, and if they aren’t vaccinated, they are required to be tested. Unvaccinated attendees must wear masks.

Butler-Truesdale wants people to attend this series to honor D.C.’s musicians, especially following the pandemic when musicians were unable to perform and their livelihoods were put into jeopardy. Although the event is in celebration of local D.C. natives, she stresses that everyone and anyone is welcome.

“You can bring the babies in, you can bring the children in, you can bring grandma,” says Butler-Truesdale. “Everybody can come.”

D.C. Legendary Musicians event series at the Kennedy Center is being held at the Millennium Stage from now to July 31. Lady Mary will perform on Saturday at 6 p.m., which will also be live-streamed here. To see the full schedule of events visit Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage page here.

Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

