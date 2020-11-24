Cuisine Solutions Simplifies Holiday Cooking

The holidays are a time of thanks, togetherness and lots of food. A lot goes into preparing the perfect holiday meal, and it usually requires all hands on deck to pull off. This year, holiday celebrations will look very different from years past, with recommendations to host smaller gatherings per Covid restrictions.

Without multiple sous-chefs at your disposal, cooking a grand meal is quite daunting and time-consuming. But just because the holidays are different this year doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a great feast with all the fixings. Cuisine Solutions has prepared a food bundle to make your holiday cooking much easier, so easy in fact that you might never go back to all-day cooking marathons.

Cuisine Solutions supplies food for top restaurants and hotels all over the world, and now to your kitchen. They have a line of products available to purchase online that are fully cooked, pasteurized and safely sealed for convenient, ready-to-serve meals including a Holiday Favorites meal bundle.

This meal bundle will give you the best holiday meal without any of the fuss. I received a bundle including sirloin steak, a turkey roulade stuffed with cranberries and apples, white beans, and a delectable chia oatmeal. It took me less than two hours to prepare the contents of the box by myself.

Cuisine Solutions sends their meal kits in an insulated box, ensuring everything is fresh when it arrives on your doorstep. Inside, you’ll find all the big-ticket items like the steak and turkey roulade, sealed and frozen alongside all of the other ingredients to dress up your meal. There will be a recipe pamphlet, which instructs you on the multiple ways you can serve your food. Take, for example, the sirloin steak. It is already marinated, spiced and presliced in the sealed bag. You could easily serve it as-is after heating it in the oven or using the Sous Vide method, or you could make crostini with arugula or sliders on fresh bread rolls if you’re in the mood for finger foods.

Because there is so much meat in the sirloin, I decided to have a few crostini as appetizers, garnish my salad with a few slices and then have the rest of the steak on its own as the main dish of my meal. The turkey roulade is a hit all on its own. You can dress it up and serve it on sliders, but I enjoyed the convenience of simply serving it on a platter after heating it in the oven. The white beans can be served as an easy side dish seasoned with garlic and thyme, or it can be blended into a hummus appetizer. And if you’re not full from all of that wonderful food, there is also a dessert included in the meal bundle.

The chia oatmeal can be served hot or cold or transformed into two unique desserts: the pumpkin halwa and chocolate coconut berry parfait. I made the berry parfait, which required me to make a quick berry reduction for the bottom layer and a decadent chocolate pudding for the top. If you start the pudding before the rest of the meal, it should be done setting in your fridge by the time everyone is done eating so you can quickly put together the parfait desserts.

If you’re lucky, your home is filled with the scents of cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, biscuits and all other holiday staples this time of year. Alternatively, your home could be filled with the scent of smoke from a burning bird if the cooks in your kitchen are less than skilled. This year, make sure it’s the former by purchasing the Cuisine Solutions Holiday Favorites bundle. For less than $100, you can feed your whole family plus have leftovers for the next few days.

Additional details about the Cuisine Solutions Holiday Favorites Collection and a link to purchase is available at www.mycuisinesolutions.com. Follow Cuisine Solutions on Facebook and Instagram @cuisinesolutions, or on Twitter @sousvidecuisine to stay up-to-date on all of their offerings. Check out the Cuisine Solutions YouTube page for tips on how to make your holiday meal the best it can be.