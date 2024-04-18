Cross-Fading or Collaborating? Illuminating the Influence of Cannabis Trends on the No and Low Movement.

Witnessing how cannabis trends are maturing is a great metric to use when understanding alcohol trends, specifically when it comes to the No-and-Low Movement. The No-and-Low Movement is growing in popularity, championing non-alcoholic spirits and spirits with a low alcohol beverage volume (ABV) for both the sober and the sober-curious. Also known as the Mindful Drinking Movement, some studies suggest that Dry January is not restricted to just one month but is preferred throughout the year. As more people are choosing no-and-low experiences, there is a collective shift happening where consumers are putting down the bottle and choosing cannabis as an alternative. There are several reasons why we see a Venn diagram correlation between the No-and-Low Movement and the cannabis agenda.

Cannabis Trends

Cannabis is becoming less taboo and more accepted publicly and legally as more states choose to decriminalize and flirt with the idea of legalization. People’s perception of cannabis is changing. On a federal level, proposals are in discussion to switch cannabis from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug. Founder and CEO of Monko, a luxury cannabis experience in the heart of Washington D.C., Terrence White, explains that there are ample opportunities to re-educate the public on cannabis and combat misinformation because of the articulated support.

“I think that when you look at cannabis and its totality, cannabis in 1970 was scheduled a schedule one drug. The bill came out in [1970], and it was enforced in [1971]. And people have been hiding behind the scenes for just wanting to medicate with cannabis, but had to hide because of the repercussions of being incarcerated or jailed for using a plant,” Terrence explains.

A recent Gallup poll reveals that 70% of Americans are in support of cannabis legalization and is said to keep rising, in part, because marijuana is considered to be linked to wellness. The FDA recognizes that cannabis is proven to provide legitimate medical results for various diagnoses. This bleeds into the public opinion that cannabis is less harmful to health than alcohol. Wellness is a top priority for many people and cannabis clears a path to reach that goal. With 24 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia legalizing cannabis and 38 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia allowing the medical use of cannabis, cannabis is here to stay. Ultimately, as the reclassification and perception of cannabis are changing, it’s imperative to stay educated to avoid the spread of misinformation about the limits and benefits of the plant.

Terrence explains, “It’s about awareness, education, what we do, and what we feed our body. It’s just like with food, what are you feeding your body? Yeah. It’s the same thing. What are you giving your body to digest when it comes to cannabis?” Our bodies have an endocannabinoid system. Cannabis is on this earth to feed that system.

No-and-Low Trends

Just like the perception of cannabis is changing, so is the perception of alcohol. The No-and-Low Movement is gaining traction every year as more and more people are cutting down their alcohol intake. In addition to using cannabis as an alternative, many are turning towards non-alcoholic and low-abv products. It’s reported that the no-and-low alcohol category surpassed $11 Billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to increase by a third in 2026. We can point to Dry January as an example of how this trend manifests. During Dry January, it’s revealed that around a quarter of participants replaced alcohol with either CBD or THC products. But it doesn’t stop there. With Dry January turning into Damp February and eventually colliding with the 4/20 holiday and Sober October, the No-and-Low Movement has become a playground for wellness, in conjunction with, cannabis.

“Dry January affected [cannabis] sales. But overall, as you talk to your colleagues in other places, not only here in DC, but across the country, they know the same thing on every scale. ” Terrence continues, “That first quarter of the year, cannabis sales are typically marginal versus the second and third quarter of the year. There’s a lot of different factors why business starts flowing.”

As this trend continues to breathe and evolve, it must be recognized that younger Millennials and Generation Z are moving the needle forward.

What Connects Them?

It’s no secret that fewer Generation Z consumers are drinking alcohol and turning to cannabis with Millennials as a close second. The innovation seen in the beverage industry indicates that functional beverages are a growth factor in the No-and-Low Movement and cannabis. The super consumers who are spearheading the growth in both industries want beverages that include health additives like CBD, adaptogens, probiotics, and antioxidants. Terrence says, “​​This is a different generation. It’s a different time,” he continues, “I think that alcohol was a preference when I was 21, we couldn’t wait to get a drink. Now kids that are 21, have already started smoking. They don’t care about alcohol.”

The No-and-Low Movement and cannabis are both profitable industries that are adjusting to Generation Z’s increase in spending power. The innovation seen with functional beverages weaves the two industries together, both are just trying to get with the times. Speaking of getting with the times, there is a clearer definition of how Gen Z and Millenials define wellness for themselves. As this definition becomes more clear, the gap between No-and-Low and cannabis will likely shrink.

