Creator Rich Rocket Thrifts with Flamboyance

Creator and Visual Savant Rich Rocket, like D.C., is a blend of fashion influences. From the androgynous looks of Grace Jones to Duckie Dale’s signature sport coats, he’s molded a look all his own and leaving an undeniable mark on the District.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Rich Rocket: I think D.C. style is a microcosm of the city: a blend of architecture, industry, business and pleasure. There are regions where the style is defined exclusively by the residents, but overall, D.C. style is definitive. It doesn’t follow trends.

Style icon and/or inspiration

My style influences are a very intriguing mixture. If I had to narrow it down to three influences, they would be Grace Jones (my ultimate), Kyle Barker (T.C. Carson’s character from the sitcom “Living Single”) and Duckie Dale (Jon Cryer in “Pretty in Pink”).

Wardrobe essential

As an item, I would say a solid black pair of skinny denim or leather (pleather) pants. But as an idea, the one thing every wardrobe should have is a staple silhouette. [It’s about] understanding and creating the shape that best paints your presentation. With that, you can apply any piece to your wardrobe.

Personal style

My personal style could be defined as vintage flamboyance with a modern twist. Style is signature, and I believe my imprint tells the story of the development of me as Rich Rocket.

@iamrichrocket // iamrichrocket.co

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.