Funny Ha Ha: Five Shows That Might Make You Crack a Smile

A collection of stand up, a true crime podcast, improv and cultural criticism that should get you out of the house in the next two weeks. From centrists to murderers, there’s something for everyone, especially if you like New Yorkers and love New York.

2.4

Colin Quinn at Miracle Theatre

The SNL Weekend Update anchor alum brings his The Last Best Hope Tour to Barracks Row. In the last decade, the New York stand-up comedian has been occupying an odd position as one of the last centrists. He’s not popular with the ‘free thinking’ alt-right/Rogan crowd and is too middle-of-the-road for the Pod Save America listener. Instead, he’s continued what he started with “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” successfully taking what the roundtable show format presented and putting the ideas into one-man shows. His 2019 special “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State” premiered on CNN. CNN, as in the news network. Not Comedy Central, not Netflix, not HBO. CNN. If you’re looking for a laugh about both sides, Quinn is doing his best to deliver. And no one else seems to be trying. 8 p.m. All ages. $35. Miracle Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; themiracletheatre.com // @themiracledc

2.9

“And That’s Why We Drink: Here for the Boos” Tour at Sixth and I

Death and taxes. The only guarantees in life. Which means true crime podcasts will most likely be popular until you die. Rather than reject the trend (lifestyle?), embrace the end with a healthy laugh. “And That’s Why We Drink” brings their popular show to Sixth & I. We’re recommending this one because if you’re looking to make friends, this is the show you’re most likely going to make friends. Go and meet some others that enjoy wine and brutal murders. Also, the name of the tour is great. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold out (secondary market tickets start at $39). Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

2.10

Midnight Gardeners at DC Improv

One of D.C.’s finest improv troupes next show at D.C.’s finest comedy club is a game show of sorts, “Wrong Answers Only.” Local comics Gigi Modrich and Katie McKelvia join MGL troupe member Kevin Tit in a game of incorrect facts. The premise is simple. Don’t answer questions correctly and you win. Well, there’s no winning. It’s just fun. Fun stuff. 7:30 p.m. 18+. $10. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

2.10 – 2.12

The Sklar Brothers at Bier Baron Tavern

Comedy’s finest real sports fan twins (The Sklar Brothers are comedy’s finest fake sports twins) occupy the DC Comedy Loft inside Bier Baron for five shows over three nights. If you’re a big comedy nerd, you know the duo’s work. If you’re just looking for a comedy show on a weekend night, it’s highly unlikely the Sklar’s will offend. They’re charming and welcoming, like Jim Gaffigan but two guys instead of one. 7:30 p.m. (2.10, 2.11) 7 p.m. (2.12), 9:45 p.m. (2.11) and 9:30 p.m. (2.10). 18+ for early shows. 21+ for late shows. $25. Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; thebierbaron.com // @bierbarondc

2.11

Fran Lebowitz at the Kennedy Center

Proud curmudgeon and even prouder New Yorker Fran Lebowitz performs at The Kennedy Center for one night only. If you’re on the fence about attending, watch the Martin Scorsese directed Pretend It’s a City on Netflix. If you’re still interested after the seven episodes, you most likely love New York. 8 p.m. All ages. $39 to $99. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

