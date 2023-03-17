Conor King of Milk. on Making a SXSW Debut

A conversation with Conor King of Dublin four-piece Milk. about SXSW and performing in the US.

The four-piece group from Dublin, Milk. publicly launched their band on New Year’s Day in 2019, immediately ready to showcase their special Irish indie flare. With their own unique electronic production and bedroom pop sound, paired with Mark McKenna’s soft vocals, it’s no wonder the band is starting to take off. From releasing their debut single “Drama Queen,” to racking up 5 million streams on another early release in 2019, “A Little More,” McKenna, Conor Gorman, Conor King, and Morgan Wilson are beginning to watch their music take on a life of its own.

Now, the alternative pop group is set to make their SXSW debut along with upcoming New York and LA shows, eager to see their international audience. We spoke with Conor King about songwriting, inspirations, performing as an Irish band in America, and the band’s first SXSW.

District Fray: How did all of you meet and then form the band?

Conor King: We all kind of we all went to college together. We were all studying music in college, and the Dublin scene is very small. So we had been aware of each other from playing in bands and playing with different artists, all that type of stuff. Then we basically started writing some tunes together. I think it was just a little fun project at the start. The lads made a couple of different bands together and then realized this could be fun…then we ended up altogether. Initially, I was like, ‘I don’t know about being in a band.’ I was more like a session player. And I don’t know, like, I really liked the tunes, but I didn’t know if I could commit. And then, like, the guys just had a couple of tunes written at the time and heard the music. And I was like, ‘No, yeah, this is great. Count me in.’

Tell me why you all decided to launch the band on the first day of 2019. Why was “Drama Queen” the first song you all decided to release?

At the time, it was just kind of the most finished thing. Obviously, it’s so hard to try and like break through any sort of noise, you know, so we just put the song out. We were happy with it. We thought it was fun. We enjoyed playing it at gigs. Like yeah, let’s just put this one out and see how it goes. And then we put out “Temperature,” which was the next song, and then a little more at the end of that year. I think it was one of the things I was like, ‘we need to put this out or we don’t. I think that’s a good thing about music nowadays. You can do that you’re not really reliant on, you know, labels or whatever it is, you can just put that out there, which is good.

Tell me about your latest release, “Human Contact.” This song is super relatable being in a digital age, especially after the pandemic having very little “human contact.”How was the songwriting process here and what does the track mean to you?

“Human Contact” was a funny one because it was actually like if you look at it purely through the lens of like, you know, pandemic, it is a bit on the nose. I think it was it was kind of to do with that, but also on the lens of like kind of long-distance relationships as well, which can be tricky. That song kind of came together quite quickly, things obviously were different globally. But in Ireland, I think there was like a brief period and like summer 2020, where we were able to, like meet up in groups of more than three. So we were just over at our friend Adam’s studio all the time making music. I think we didn’t record that yet, I think we recorded that the following summer because it all shut down again, I’ll be honest, it’s all a bit of a blur. I think we wanted to wait off until we were kind of, you know, past things a bit all the way that was a bit on the nose, like super on the nose, you know? You know there are a lot of young Irish people living abroad, immigrating, it’s tricky. Like, I haven’t seen some of my best mates in like four years because they live in Canada, or like, America or Australia. So yeah, it’s that kind of angle too.

How did you find your sound?

In terms of influence, it was like a Venn diagram. Like I come from, like, listening to a lot of like Motown, R&B, and Soul growing up, but then also I was a teenager who loved The Strokes and Kings of Leon’s first few albums. Myself and Conor Gorman are like huge Kings of Leon geeks. But then I know Mark and Morgan, are probably as passionate as myself and Conor about Kings of Leon, but they love like Bon Iver. I like some of Bon Iver’s tunes too, but I think it’s just kind of finding what works. Recently, we’ve also been into like, the kind of Dijon thing where it’s like super organic. I think for us, we just like to make changes that we like, and we have fun with it. It’s not that deep. It’s music. I’ve listened to lots of very music—all the lads do. And we have lots of different things that we like, and it’s like, well, why can’t we have fun?

Recently your song “A Little More” reached 5 million streams on Spotify. How does it feel to watch your music gain traction like that?

It’s really cool. And it’s weird to think that, like, you know, that’s roughly like the population of Ireland. I think as well, we just came back from the UK and it’s nice to see that there are actually people into the songs versus numbers, you know? So much of kind of being an artist online now is like your metrics. Obviously, it’s a nice thing to hit 5 million streams, but I’d much rather 500 people love the songs than like, 5 million people that have just passively listened.

On that note, being from Ireland and going on tour throughout the U.S., how does it feel to see your music travel overseas and receive such great support, especially as you’re coming up on your performances at SXSW?

That’s where in the end it becomes validated. Even if it’s like 1% of the 5 million streams that are actually people that come to the show, and whatever that’s worth it. That’s what it’s all about. I love playing live. And I think we all have really grown into it as well and we’re really confident in the live sound. It’s really exciting. It’s because they show at home, you know, you kind of expect your friends to come and like they might bring people but like, there’s no reason for anyone in Austin to come or New York or LA, but like the New York and LA shows are sold-out. It’s super rewarding.

What are you most excited about performing at SXSW?

I’ve just heard so many good things about like, other Irish artists that have gone and they’ve really enjoyed it. And I’ve heard Austin is like a beautiful city. So I’m really excited to see it. From what I’ve heard about South by Southwest, it can be a bit like it’s mental and you can be doing a set in a barber shop or something. We’re just gonna go and have fun and just try and make the most of it that we can obviously. If you said to us when we’re releasing “Drama Queen,” like, ‘Oh, you’ll be doing South by Southwest and a couple of years,’ we would have beat your hand off, you know? You know, it’s a different world. And I think as a band, America is like—the pavements are still made of gold. There’s still that thing of like, we’re in America, you know?

milk. plays SXSW on March 17th at Esther Follies. Tickets can be found here.

To learn more about milk. and their music, check out their website here and follow them on Instagram at @milkthemusic

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.