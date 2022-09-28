Funny Ha-Ha: Five Must-See Comedy Shows in October

D.C.’s standup comedy scene is one of the best in the country, you know that. You may, however, have trouble keeping tabs on all the different high quality shows popping up all over the city, so we’ve decided to give kudos to five of the best shows happening in D.C. this month. From standup comedy, to musical improv, to Halloween-themed burlesque, there’s a little of something for everyone this month.

Fridays and Saturdays

Playing it By Ear at the Studio Theatre

The Washington Improv Theatre celebrates their 25th anniversary with a special limited run of performances at Studio Theatre. Each performance at this residency pairs musical improv troupe iMusical with a different group of long form improvisers from the DC area, drawing from the deep well of talent that has developed around the Washington Improv Theatre community. $15; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Fridays, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturdays; 1501 14th St NW, DC; witdc.org // @washingtonimprovtheater

10.14-15

Liza Treyger at the DC Improv

Easily one of the funniest standup comics working, you may recognize Liza Treyger from standup specials on Netflix and Comedy Central, or from her appearances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Chelsea Lately” and “Lights Out with David Spade.” Treyger is an essential part of the 2022 NYC standup scene and has become a regular fixture at legendary venues The Comedy Cellar and The Comedy Store. $20; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Friday October 14th, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday October 15; 1140 Connecticut Ave NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

10.16 + 30

The Sirens of Sin present Dr. Vagenstein’s House of Whorrors at The Comedy Loft

Fun-loving D.C.-based burlesque troupe The Sirens of Sin are back with another original show, a very scary burlesque/variety show where audiences will meet the various creations of one Dr. Vagenstein. Expect plenty of dirty jokes and thrilling “boo-lesque” performances at this titillating, whimsical production. $20; 7 p.m.; 1523 22nd St NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

10.25

Two Faces Comedy Series presents DC Science Comedy at President Lincoln’s Cottage

D.C. must be the only place in the country you get the chance to see a live comedy show performed in a former president’s house. The folks at President Lincoln’s Cottage, Lincoln’s summer home while he was in the White House, have partnered with the DC Improv to present a series of live comedy shows in what used to be Lincoln’s living room. Each month’s show is based around a different theme, this month’s theme is Science Comedy, which means you can expect a stimulating combination of stand up comedy, storytelling, and readings from science writers. $10; 7 p.m.; 140 Rock Creek Church Rd NW, DC; lincolncottage.org // @LincolnsCottage

10.29

Sketch Night of Frights at the DC Improv

Halloween weekend at the Improv features a very special edition of D.C.-based sketch comedy troupe Bad Medicine’s sketch show. This long-running comedy collective have prepped a Halloween-themed variety show featuring special guests Brick Penguin, another acclaimed D.C. sketch group, and absurdist performance artist The Three-Brained Robot, in town from New Orleans. $20; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; 1140 Connecticut Avenue NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov