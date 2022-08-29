Funny Ha-Ha: Five Must-See Comedy Shows in September

There’s so much good comedy happening every night in D.C., so we did you the favor of picking out five of the best funny things happening this September. From local standup to afternoon burlesque to improvised DND, there’s something for everyone!

Wednesdays through Saturdays

Underground Comedy

Four times a week, the indie comedy sanctuary Hotbed hosts a free show featuring 10-15 comics performing rapid-fire sets. The folks behind Underground Comedy opened Hotbed earlier this year after spending seven years producing the show at Big Hunt, they’ve built the room with standup in mind, every design decision made to maximize the impact and intimacy of the performances. Underground Comedy is a tentpole event in the D.C. comedy scene, if you’ve never been, you’ve never had more chances to fix that. Various times. No cover. Hotbed Comedy: 2477 18th St. NW, DC; hotbedcomedydc.com // @hotbedcomedy

9.11

The Midnight Gardeners League: Laugh Quest 2

Who are we to argue with The Midnight Gardeners League when they claim to be “D.C.’s only comedy secret society”? This absurdist collective, which has produced high concept comedy shows, podcasts, and live videos since 2017, is behind Laughs Quest, a choose-your-own-adventure comedy show that features standup comics attempting to complete a treacherous Dungeons and Dragons style RPG campaign. One of the few comedy shows where audience participation is actually encouraged,, so be prepared to (respectfully) shout out suggestions at this nerdy, improvisational event. 7 p.m. $10. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

9.15

District Menu Comedy: Old Friends with Rory Scovel

Once upon a time, Rory Scovel was a rising star on the D.C. comedy scene. That time has long since past, and Scovel’s gone on to become one of the most exciting comedians out there, bringing a freewheeling, improvisational feel to his shows. It’s a good idea to catch him doing standup this month at the DC Improv, but it may be an even better one to see him do improv with some of his old D.C.-based comedian friends at this one-off event. 9:30 p.m. $12. DC Arts Center: 2438 18th St. NW, DC; dcartscenter.org // @dcartscenter

9.18

Yolks on You: A Burlesque & Variety Brunch

Jim Dandy and Delilah Dentata are veteran burlesque performers who are well-versed in the world of alternative circus, and have an impeccable knack for curating a lineup. Their quirky burlesque brunch series Yolks on You has become a staple of the underground performance scene in D.C., featuring jugglers, clowns, strongmen, and other offbeat sideshow-style artists. The next Yolks show features performances from burlesque performer and pole dancer Fox Martin, drag king Ricky Rosé, and juggler Saymo Saymo, among others. 12 p.m. $12. DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

9.22-9.24

Nore Davis

Nore Davis is an extremely good standup comic who you may recognize from his appearances performing on “The Tonight Show,” “Conan,” or his acclaimed 2019 “Comedy Central Presents” special. He’s also part of the Marvel extended universe, hosting their digital show “Let’s Play” and other short form series, and has acted on well-loved shows like “Dickinson,” “Succession” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Onstage Davis infuses social commentary into the sort of observational comedy that draws equally from his personal life and pop culture at large. Various times. 18+. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov