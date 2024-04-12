Celebrating Progress: The Rainbow History Project

In a vibrant commemoration of courage and persistence, the Rainbow History Project (RHP) is set to reenact the historic 1965 White House picket for gay rights, marking its 59th anniversary. This poignant event honors the memory of Dr. Lilli Vincenz, a trailblazing figure in the LGBTQ rights movement, who we sadly lost in 2023.

A Legacy of Resilience

On April 17, 1965, a groundbreaking demonstration unfolded on the White House Sidewalk, as the Mattachine Society of Washington, led by Dr. Frank Kameny and Dr. Lilli Vincenz, courageously stood up for LGBTQ rights. Their silent, powerful picket laid the foundation for the vibrant Pride Marches and LGBTQ Pride celebrations we witness globally today.

A Tribute to Pioneers

This year’s reenactment by RHP is not just a nod to the past but a vibrant reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality. By carrying replicas of the original protest signs, volunteers aim to educate and inspire, keeping the flames of activism alive. It’s a celebration of the tenacity of activists like Dr. Kameny and Dr. Vincenz, whose relentless efforts paved the way for the rights and freedoms enjoyed today.

Educating for a Brighter Future

As the last surviving picketer, Paul Kuntlzer, carries his sign once more, he symbolizes the continuity of this vital movement. The reenactment serves as a poignant educational tool, illustrating the early demands of gay and lesbian activists and highlighting the progress achieved through decades of advocacy.

Join the Reenactment

April 17, 2024, from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm ET.

White House Sidewalk; Lafayette Square; 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, DC.

: White House Sidewalk; Lafayette Square; 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, DC. Who: Rainbow History Project board members, volunteers, community members, and Paul Kuntlzer, the enduring symbol of the 1965 picket.

This reenactment not only honors those who stood bravely for their rights but also reminds us of the power of collective action.