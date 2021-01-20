How to Celebrate President Biden’s Inauguration from Home

Although President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day looks different than any Inauguration Day before, there is no lack of ways to celebrate. Order a themed food or drink to enjoy while watching official coverage, celebrate with Biden’s favorite food or purchase commemorative merch from a local business. Read on for more Inauguration Day specials and events to enjoy while celebrating this historic day from home. Note: All descriptions courtesy of hosts of events and edited for clarity.

Astro Doughnuts Biden Doughnut

Playing off of Biden’s love for ice cream, Astro Doughnuts is serving up a special made just to his liking in the form of a vanilla chocolate chip doughnut with mini chocolate chip sprinkles and a mini “ice cream” cone on top. Available at their D.C. and and Falls Church, Virginia locations. Various times. www.astrodoughnuts.com // @astrodoughnuts

Celebrating America Primetime Special

Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President Biden and Vice President Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. “Celebrating America” will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington. Carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and PBS, or streamed here. 8:30 p.m. Free. www.bideninaugural // @bideninaugural

Fight Club Inauguration Food and Drink Specials

To welcome the newest residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Capitol Hill’s Fight Club is rolling out Inauguration food and drink specials that will be available for patio service, carryout and delivery. TheBiden’s Bobbie ($15), a sandwich loaded with turkey, sausage stuffing, potato mayo and cranberry sauce on a hoagie roll, is making a comeback for the lead-up to Joe Biden’s return to Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris, who schooled a fellow senator in the art of making a “mean tuna melt” last year, gets her own Fight Club version of the classic sandwich. The VP Melt ($15) features tuna salad, spicy chips, American cheese and a hard boiled egg on country white bread. Beverage director Mackenzie Conway pairs the Inauguration Day sandwich specials with Fix It Juice ($14), a cocktail made with coffee liqueur, cold brew, orange bitters, lemon and sparkling water. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Fight Club: 623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; www.fightclubdc.com // @fightclubdc

Ice Cream Jubilee’s Ice Cream for Inauguration

Ice Cream Jubilee loves civic engagement and new ice cream flavors. Join Ice Cream Jubilee for tasting parties of their inauguration flavors where they will serve tasting flights of four mini scoops (and a pint to take home). The flavors for Vice President Kamala Harris include nods to her California home (and wine country and almond farms) and to her Asian American heritage. The flavors for President Biden are classic ice cream flavors that are his favorites and are beloved by all. $22, reserve tickets here. Various times and locations. www.icecreamjubilee.com // @icecreamjubilee

Jane Jane Inaugural Cocktails

Order one (or all) of Jane Jane’s three specialty cocktails to celebrate President Biden and Vice President Harris, all priced at $12. Jane Jane is offering a President inspired “Number 46” cocktail, the “Dr., Not Mrs. Cocktail” in honor of our new first lady and a vice presidential cocktail, titled “First But Not Last,” to celebrate the first woman as vice president. A sample of all three mixed drinks is available with the Inauguration Sampler for $29.50. www.janejanedc.com // @janejanedc

Official Inauguration Coverage

President Biden and Vice President Harris will be sworn in on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, President Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation. Following the ceremony, the President, First Lady, Vice President and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the east front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief. Stream the official ceremonies here or watch on any major news network or platform. Starting at 10:30 a.m. Free. www.bideninaugural // @bideninaugural

Pizzeria Paradiso’s Inauguration Celebration

Celebrate with Pizzeria Paradiso at their Ice Cream Float Parade (January 19-21) or their Ice Cream and Pizza Inaugural Ball (January 20 only). The restaurant is serving up presidential-themed floats as well as an antipasto platter, available for carryout or dine-in, and on Inauguration Day, will include a free scoop of ice cream with every pizza purchased. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. www.eatyourpizza.com // @eatyourpizza

Presidential Soul: A Virtual Presidential Inauguration Event

Virtually congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at this event. Celebrate the rich legacy of African Americans who have worked at the White House, especially culinary professionals, and help support some great programs for African Americans in the food industry. This event will include live interviews, pre-recorded presentations, food and entertainment. Wind things up by partying and dancing with DJ Big Styles. This event will also be recorded so that you may view it later. Attendees will receive a commemorative program and recipe booklet that will allow them to prepare one of the tribute meals contributed by chefs around the country. 8:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. $70. www.adrianemiller.com // @soulfoodscholar

Republic Restoratives Limited Edition Whiskey

Although Republic Restoratives is not open or delivering on Inauguration Day due to security concerns, they are delivering limited edition bottles of whisky and cocktails, celebrating President Biden and Vice President Harris, the rest of the week. Snag a bottle of whisky with Harris’s portrait or her words of “I’m Speaking” etched into the side, or opt for a Biden-themed cocktail made with bourbon and lemon. www.republicrestorativesbottleshop.square.site.com // @republicrestoratives

Shop Made in DC Welcome 46 Collection

Shop Made in DC has curated a special online selection of locally made election and political themed goods. Choose from a selection of face masks, apparel and other merchandise to commemorate Inauguration Day while supporting local businesses. www.shopmadeindc.com // @shopmadeindc

