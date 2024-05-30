Celebrate Father’s Day in Style in D.C.!

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to ditch the traditional tie and get creative! Whether your dad is a foodie, a wine lover, or simply enjoys a good time, we’ve got you covered with some of the most exciting and unique Father’s Day experiences. Here’s your ultimate guide to making this Father’s Day unforgettable:

EAT:

Skip the usual brunch and head to Lutèce in Georgetown for a delicious Father’s Day lunch. With highlights like the Fried Skate Sandwich, Amish Chicken Sausage, and a Dry Aged Cheeseburger, your dad’s taste buds are in for a treat. Pair these mouth-watering dishes with a New Amsterdam cocktail or a Brasserie de la Pigeonelle “Loirette” beer for the ultimate lunch experience. Make sure to capture some Instagram-worthy moments from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm!

If your dad is the king of the grill, surprise him with a grill kit curated by Michelin-starred Chef Chris Morgan. Choose from a variety of packages, including the “Backyard Burgers with Dad” kit, a Shawarma kit, or a Steak Dinner kit. These kits come with everything you need for a perfect grilling experience, and you can even add on some top-notch grilling tools. Order by June 9th and pick up at Joon for a Father’s Day gift he’ll never forget.

For a Father’s Day dinner that’s full of flavor and free of grilling, take your dad to Ilili DC. Treat him to a Lebanese-inspired feast featuring delicious mezza, a Mixed Grill with chicken, beef, lamb, and more, and a Seared Striped Bass. With dinner from 5-10 PM and brunch from 11 AM-2:30 PM, you’ve got plenty of options to fit your schedule.

Indulge your dad with a luxurious four-course dinner at Bresca, perfectly paired with premium Penfolds wines. This exquisite dining experience is ideal for wine aficionados and food lovers alike. Enjoy dishes paired with Penfolds Bin 144 Yattarna Chardonnay, Penfolds St. Henri Shiraz, and more. Reserve your table now for a night of culinary delight starting at 5 PM.

Plan a weekend getaway to Ocean City, Maryland, for a Father’s Day celebration that includes golf, a rooftop dinner, and stunning beach views. Spend the day bonding over a round of golf and then head to Spain Wine Bar for a rooftop dinner with sunset views across the water. Stay at the Cambria Hotel for the perfect accommodations and make it a weekend to remember.

For the ultimate dining experience, treat your dad to a meal at JÔNT, where Chef Ryan Ratino’s open fire cooking and luxury tasting menu will wow him. Featuring locally sourced seafood and meats, this two MICHELIN-starred restaurant promises an unforgettable Father’s Day dinner.

SHOP:

Whether you’re staying local or planning a getaway, these experiences and gifts are sure to show your dad just how much he means to you. Cheers to all the amazing dads out there!