Culture
Celebrate Capital Pride 2024: Event Roundup and Highlights
June 3, 2024 @ 8:53pm
We are thrilled to celebrate with all of you this week as we honor the LGBTQ+ pioneers of the 80s and 90s. Remember to be bold, shine brightly, and make this Pride #TotallyRadical! Here’s an exciting lineup of events you won’t want to miss:
- Night of Expression
- Nationals Night Out, in partnership with Team DC
- RIOT! The Official Capital Pride Opening Party
- Crack of Noon Brunch, presented by Viceroy Hotel
- Capital Pride Parade, presented by Love Travels by Marriott Bonvoy
- Capital Pride Block Party, in partnership with Dupont Mainstreet Businesses
- Flashback: Tea Dance, in partnership with Kinetic Presents
- Capital Pride Roast, hosted by Penn Social
- Pride Rewind: Official Capital Pride Sapphic Queer Dance Party, in partnership with Scorpio Entertainment, DJ Tezrah, As You Are
- Capital Pride Festival, presented by Amazon
- Capital Pride Concert, presented by Hot 99.5, Pride Radio, and DARCARS
- Capital Pride Alliance Presents Shea Couleé, in partnership with Live Nation
Must-See Community Events
- PridePOP
- Pride @ metrobar
- Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie – The Pink Pride Tour, in partnership with Live Nation
- Pride on the Pier
- KINETIC Under the Sea
- Cherry Pride After-Hours
- DC/DOX Film Festival
- Poetry for the People
What to wear?
Explore Pride365Shop.org and indulge in the Totally Radical Capital Pride 2024 merchandise. Every purchase you make contributes to empowering our local LGBTQ+ community.
Join us in making this Pride celebration unforgettable as we honor our past, embrace our present, and look forward to a bright and inclusive future. See you at all the events!