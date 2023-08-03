CD Cellar’s David Schlank Talks Vinyl + D.C.’s Eclectic Music Scene

What is the story of the business and your interest in it?

My business partner Dave Giese opened the shop in 1992 with a few other folks who had worked at, owned and managed record stores. I came on in the summer of 1994 while in college. Working in a record store was pretty much all I ever wanted to do, despite telling my parents at the time, “Don’t worry, this isn’t a career. It’s just for now.” Since I was in elementary school, I’ve spent all my time and money at the record store.

What’s the secret to being successful in a world where so much music is available digitally?

People need the hands-on experience and the sense of community we have provided. Also, there’s no reason you can’t own or collect physical media and stream. We also cater to those who have never used an online music service and probably never will.

Tell me about your personal CD and vinyl collection.

One would think that I have a large, world-class collection, but I don’t. It’s fairly simple, even though it spans all genres. Having worked at and owned a record store for so long, I feel like the store’s stock is my collection. I’m not really much of a collector except for a few groups from my late high school and college years who put out special and limited edition releases. I honestly put my customers first and would rather make them happy. I’d rather listen and learn than hoard.

What is some of your favorite music to play?

At home, it’s mostly jazz, electronic and classical. Anything that’s kind of easy and breezy. Debussy, Ravel, Fauré. Pharoah Sanders, Coltrane, Mose Allison. In the car or at the shop, I like something with higher energy that swings or grooves or has big riffs. It really depends on my mood. I’ve played Orville Peck so much that I’m pretty sure my coworkers never want to hear him ever again.

Outside hobbies or interests. Reading, plants, niche perfumes and colognes, new flavors, sensory deprivation tanks, any dance nights my friends DJ, beer. Your neighborhood. Downtown Silver Spring. Go-to cuisine. Mediterranean // sushi // delicatessen. Goal for 2023. Gain patience and lose weight.