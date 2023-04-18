Caroline Rose Gets Personal at 9:30 Club Show

The multigenre singer-songwriter performed their latest album, centered around heartbreak.

Caroline Rose has certainly never sworn themselves to one genre: they are an artist of versatility, displaying each new style in concept albums, including folk, country and pop-rock. In honor of their “Art of Forgetting Tour,” Rose’s sold-out 9:30 Club show on Friday, April 14 served as a complete reintroduction. Recently releasing their newest album, “The Art of Forgetting,” last month, Rose sunk their feet into their deepest, most self-aware heartbreak.

Beginning their set with “Lover/Lover/Friend,” a singular light shed on the artist as they played the acoustic introduction. Behind Rose was a silk screen dividing them and their band, where projected lights would be cast on dramatically throughout the show. As Rose screamed, orange hues flashed on the screen panels behind them until the song ended. From projected home videos to the band’s shadows casted on the screens, Rose’s attention to detail for this tour was evident.

Reflecting the same vulnerability they had felt writing their latest album with their creative choices throughout this show, the artist continued playing all of their songs from the album in order. Breaking up the more despairing-sounding tracks, Rose played “Everywhere I Go I Bring The Rain,” another heartbreaking song, but sonically upbeat.

“This is the best D.C. show we’ve ever had,” Rose said to the crowd, beginning to talk about their album making process. “It turns out all you have to do is suffer to make really good art.”

Segueing into their next song, all the lights went off, and Rose pointed a flashlight toward themselves, singing “The Kiss.” While mystic and spacey, the singer-songwriter did not let this stop them from making the live staging of the song the most engaging of the night. Rose then walked off stage singing the desperate ballad and began traversing the audience. The singer then stepped up on the venue’s bar counter and jumped into the audience eager to let the artist crowd surf on their fingertips. Floated back to the stage, Rose laid flat on the ground as their band finished with a symphony of synths.

Closing the night on a high note, Rose played their grooviest hits including “Jeanie Becomes A Mom” and “Feel The Way That I Want.” Bringing the silkscreen behind the band, jamming with them, a different side of the artist came out as they danced and smiled at their audience. Playing their synth-pop hits in contrast to the tragic, reflective songs from their newest album only reiterated their stylistic ambidexterity.

Photos by Jenna Schwartz.

