Career Astrology Forecast: June 2023

This monthly astrology column will provide insights into your career and your business.

Astrology is a powerful tool for reflection. It’s helped me figure out my career and start a business. In this monthly column, I’ll show you how it can help you as well. It’s more than just your horoscope, which is based off you sun sign. Astrology can tell you about the best jobs for you, how to make money, your strengths, challenges you’ll face and more. What’s the astrological forecast for this month?

This month we’re focusing on how to activate your authentic voice in a specific area of your life. Be honest with yourself about what you want and need. Read below for your June horoscope.

Traditionally, you can read for both your sun and rising. I prefer rising. As in if your rising sign (ASC) is Cancer, read for that. I like to also read for my moon sign when I need extra insights into how I need to self-care and connect with my inner child.

Don’t know your placements? Visit yoursaturn.com to understand them with your free career astrology report. Come back and read your June career astrology message.

Aries

You have a desire to dive into new subjects. A new version of yourself is emerging and you’re spending a lot of time thinking about how you think and your mindset. With shifting perspectives, how does this affect your values in relation to your career?

Taurus

The last few years have served lessons around identity. You’ve been able to cultivate your sense of stability and worthiness. You’ve also made great progress in upgrading your money mindset. What can you do to feel more confident about your ability to take care of yourself?

Gemini

This month is your time to shine. You’re feeling extra talkative and social. Where do you feel most like yourself? How can you spend more time in those places and with those people? Do you feel supported and seen at work? If the answer is no, ask yourself why.

Cancer

You are being encouraged to understand the next phase of your healing journey. Find a community to share your journey with. Sharing your story is incredibly healing. What story do you need to share? How can being vulnerable help you in your career?

Leo

It’s a good opportunity to reassess your friendships and the communities you devote your time to. What is draining your energy? What gives you energy? By understanding how you feel, you’ll more easily understand how to prioritize your commitments.

Virgo

Does it feel like you’re holding back at work? You’ve got lots to say but do you have an outlet? Find ways to share your ideas at work and in your industry. Start planting seeds on how to develop your influence.

Libra

It’s ok to change your mind. You may find that you’re thinking about pursuing something new. Your values may have shifted or you’ve realized you aren’t living according to what you view as important. What career change do you desire?

Scorpio

You are ready for a change. Maybe you’re reinventing yourself or switching careers. What feels off limits for you? What are you hesitant to explore? What is something you’ve been wanting to do but you’re scared you’re not good enough or ready? You’ll find your next career steps in the answers to those questions.

Sagittarius

You’re feeling like your current social groups need to expand. Maybe you feel like you’re ready to be more intentional with your friendships. Take note of which friendships will help you pursue your dreams. Spend more time with those people. Who do you need to spend more time with?

Capricorn

Discipline is on your mind. You’ve found that you need more structure to help you balance work and life. What daily routines do you need to fill your cup so that you don’t burn out?

Aquarius

You’re desiring to call in more fun, playfulness, creativity and romance. Let others know you’re in the mood to have fun. If work has been feeling sluggish, how can you make things more playful? What is your inner child saying it needs?

Pisces

To know where we have been is to know where we might be going. How does your past and your family influence you? What resonates with you? What needs to a new narrative? Think about which thought patterns are outdated and how you can create new ones to move forward in your career.

(Astrology enthusiasts, this message is based off New Moon in Gemini on June 1, 2023. This changes from month to month based on what I feel will be the most impactful to share.)

Alice Hu is the fractional chief mindfulness officer, career astrologer and founder at Woo Woo Company. Learn more about Hu at woowoocompany.com and follow her on Instagram @woowooco. Get your free career astrology report at yoursaturn.com.

Want to learn more about the many ways to experience life in D.C.? Join the District Fray community, where you’ll gain first access to astrology events in the District. Become a member and support local journalism today.