11 Can’t-Miss Drag Events Beyond Pride Weekend

Show your support for local drag art this June by attending one (or all!) of these curated picks.

If you’ve ever been to a drag event in D.C. between July and May, you know that Pride is year-round for the queer community. Drag has always been a rebellious celebration of queer spirit, genderless expression and counterculture despite recent misconceptions of the art form. For those looking to celebrate Pride Month this June, we encourage you to take this opportunity to look beyond The Big Weekend and find grassroots parties and events, many of which happen monthly. Your favorite performer is working hard 12 months a year, and they’ve put a lot of work into each performance. And remember, in the presence of any drag royalty, cash is always king.

6.3

Bent at 9:30 Club

This quarterly queer party started not long before Covid-19 and quickly became one of D.C.’s most popular nightlife events. DJ Lemz and company have a knack of curating an impressive and diverse rotating lineup of drag performers, DJs, dancers and more. $25. 10 p.m. 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Bingo + A Show with Tara Hoot + Friends at Crazy Aunt Helen’s

Tara Hoot has become a fixture at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. Her outfits and song choices bring “Casserole Festival Queen” energy to every event. This month’s drag bingo is an excellent feel-good event to ease into a busy month and features special guest Shelita Ramen. $10. 6 p.m. 713 8th St. SE, DC; crazyaunthelens.com // @crazyaunthelens

The Lemonade Stand at Twin Valley Distillers

For drag with a side of cocktails, head to The Lemonade Stand. This monthly drag showcase hosted by Lemon X Fluiditea just celebrated a year at Montgomery County’s first distillery. $10. 7:30 p.m. 1029 E Gude Dr. Rockville, MD; twinvalleyd.com // @lemonxflu

6.9

BootyRex at Black Cat

The unofficial after party of DC Dyke March, BootyRex is an inclusive sapphic paradise. The list of talent at this event seems never ending — DJs Natty Boom, Wannabe, Junebullet, bent, Kristy la Rat and more spin a wide variety of dance records while performers like King Molasses and Ricky Rosé provide the shows. $20+. 8 p.m. 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @bootyrexparty

6.10

Cafecito at As You Are Bar

King Rico Pico brings an excellent cast of Latinx performers and DJs together to As You Are for Cafecito. The June edition is a Trans Pride celebration, and you can count on seeing more members of the Casa Sin Miedo drag family there. Free+. 9 p.m. 500 8th St. SE, DC; asyouaredc.com // @kingricopico

6.11

Sunday Service by domingo saint x at DC9

This monthly recently re-named “drag varie(tea) show” hosted by the versatile Domingx features a new theme every month, and June’s event will be a Baltimore takeover. Pariah Sinclair guest hosts, and Kotic Couture DJs for a drag cast from Charm City. Free+. 8 p.m. 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club //

@domingosaintx

6.15

T4T at Trade

For a night out by and for Trans folks, Samson and Mary’s T4T at Trade is part dance night and part drag show. Guests Roman Noodle and Queenie Iman Zhané will perform while Franxx blends hardcore and hyperpop. Free+. 9 p.m. 1410 14th St. NW, DC; tradebardc.com // @tradebardc

6.17-6.18

Pretty Boi Drag Pride Weekend at Union Stage

D.C.’s champions of drag kings and gender non-conforming performers bring a weekend celebration of masc performance to Union Stage. On June 17, swing by #OpenKingNight to see amateur and veteran drag kings show their stuff, open mic night style. The next afternoon, June 18, #PrettyBoiPride showcases the best of D.C. drag king talent. $20+. 2 p.m. + 3 p.m. 740 Water St. SW, DC; unionstage.com // @prettyboidrag

6.24

Fearless Pride at Public Option

This queercore celebration brings together local drag artists and hardcore punk bands, hosted by metalhead drag king Rico Pico. A more perfectly D.C. event might not exist. $15. 7:30 p.m. 1601 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; thepublicoptiondc.com // @kingricopico

6.30

Banshees at JR’s

On the last Friday of every month, Jane Saw and King Molasses host and curate a rock and roll and soul drag night that blends classic rock, glam, metal, pop-punk and more. Expect to see performers with no fear of heights. Free+. 10 p.m. 1519 17th St. NW, DC; jrsbar-dc.com // @bansheesdc

Trans Agenda at As You Are

Co-hosted by The Becoming Fund, “a DMV-focused financial support fund aiding transgender drag artists,” Trans Agenda features trans drag talent and a dance party you won’t want to leave. All proceeds support The Becoming Fund, so be generous with those tips. Free+. 10 p.m. 500 8th St. SE, DC; asyouaredc.com // @asyouaredc

