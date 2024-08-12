Calling for Submissions: Fall Activities Guide 2024

Planning something fun this autumn?

We are all about making fun possible so we’re rounding up the best things to do this fall in the DMV and want your input! From Thanksgiving feasts to Oktoberfest, apple picking to football games, Halloween to Art All Night, theater seasons, cideries, wineries, breweries, and more – if you’re catering to the Fall Fanatics this year – we want to help you highlight it in our guide.

Share with us the fun activities you’re planning to have your submission included in our Fall Activities Guide AND for your chance to win 3 months of #Fraylife+ Membership ($42 value for FREE)! Submissions end on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

We will make available both print and digital versions of this year’s guide to be released this September 2024. All nominations will be reviewed, but not all can be selected given the space available. If your event is selected, inclusion is 100% free.

We can’t wait to hear about your fun fall plans!