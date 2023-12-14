Budding Bookworm? Join These D.C. Book Clubs + Hit Your Reading Goals

Reach your reading goal for the year by joining one of D.C.’s many book clubs.

It’s no secret that D.C. loves books. Take one look around any block in the city, and you’ll be able to find at least two bookstores within walking distance. And while the choice is nice, it might make things a little hard when you want to find the perfect book club. District Fray has you covered with our top book clubs in the city so you can finally hit your reading goal that you’ve been putting off all year.

DC Public Libraries



BookTok Book Club

If you haven’t heard of BookTok, well you might be living under a rock. Or if you have heard of the community, you might be overwhelmed by it. Trust me, I’ve seen some of those videos… Either way, the Southeast Neighborhood Library has you covered with all things BookTok! The book club meets once a month on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. to read and discuss books that are popular on the platform. Southeast Library: 403 7th St. SE, DC; dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary

Inklings: New Fantasy Book Club

I know I’m not the only person in the city that loves a good fantasy book. Named after J.R.R. Tolkien’s own fantasy book club back in the day, the Inklings: New Fantasy Book Club meets at the Takoma Park Library on the second Thursday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to meet and discuss “the works of current fantasy authors, with a focus on authors who use the freedom of the fantasy genre to subvert institutional and cultural norms.” Takoma Park Library: 416 Cedar St. NW, DC;403 7th St. SE, DC; dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary

East City Bookshop

Reading with Rory: The Gilmore Girls Canon

Gilmore Girls winter is here! If you’re a Gilmore Girls fan and ever wanted to read the same books as Rory, you’re in luck. The Reading with Rory Book Club at East City Book covers all 339 books that Rory reads in the seven seasons of the show. The book club meets in the morning of the second Sunday of each month, this club is BYOC: Bring Your Own Coffee! Pull out your best sweater and read together with other Rory fans.

W(h)ine & Angst Book Club

YA isn’t just for the teens anymore and that’s exactly where the W(h)ine & Angst Book Club comes in. Run by Cecilia and Keiana, members of the book club get to drink whine and dish about the characters in the latest YA novel they’re reading. Talk about your favorite tropes and why the secondary love interest is totally not going to get the girl on the second Friday of each month, at 6:30 p.m.

645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Unit 100, DC; eastcitybookshop.com // @eastcitybookshop

Lost City Books



In Translation Book Club

Lost City Books has some of the coolest book clubs in the city, and In Translation is only one of them! In Translation Book Club is “dedicated to exploring the richness of translated world literature with a focus on contemporary international publishing and recently translated work.” It focuses mainly on fiction, but don’t let that stop you from joining! Some of the best books around are in other languages and you wouldn’t want to miss out on them. They meet every, but check their website/social media for dates.

Meet Cute Book Club

Who doesn’t love a good romance novel? From the accidental meeting, to the slow burn, to the eventual get-together that happens, romance novels have a dedicated fan base. The Meet Cute Book Club at Lost City Books has a diverse list of romance books that include all of our favorite tropes from romcoms to meet-cutes! The Meet Cute Book Club meets the second Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted.

2467 18th St. NW, DC; lostcitybookstore.com // @lostcitybooks

Politics & Prose

A Seat At The Table Book Group

This wouldn’t be an accurate list if we didn’t include at least one of the amazing book clubs at Politics and Prose. A Seat At The Table Book Group is all about black women in literature. They cross genre lines and anyone who wants to read more books by black women. This is the book club for you if you want to expand your authors list, as well as educate yourself a bit more on social issues. The group meets virtually online on the third Sunday at 3:30 p.m

Various locations; politics-prose.com // @politicsprose

Solid State Books

Bad Books Book Club

Bad Books Book Club is all about the books that we hate – and boy, are there a lot of books we hate. Join Nissa & Kiara come together once a month to talk about books that we hate, that personally offend us, that we DNF’d because we couldn’t stand. If you’re a hater, this book club is perfect for you. Bad Books Book Club meets on the third Monday of the month, bi-monthly. For 2023 that’s February, April, June, August, October & December.

Knits & Yarns Book Club

Calling all fiber artists, this book club is the one for you! Knits n’ Yarns book club at Solid State Books is actually a knitting group where book lovers can discuss their current projects, finished projects, and “our favorite reads, current reads, and titles for our to-be-read lists” while working on their current knit. I might be more of a crocheter, but that won’t stop me from stopping by with my own knitting project. Knits n’ Yarns meets at the front table every two weeks on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

600F H St. NE, DC + 1809 14th St. NW, DC; solidstatebooksdc.com // @solidstatedc

These are only a small sampling of book clubs in the District and each of the locations where these clubs are hosted have a plethora of other book clubs you should check out! Just don’t forget to bring your library card.

