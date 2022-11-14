Photo Gallery: “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Preview Event to Celebrate Black Excellence

There were countless questions surrounding the future of Marvel’s Black Panther Franchise following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, and Howard University alum, who portrayed the iconic T’Challa/Black Panther.

The highly anticipated sequel “Wakanda Forever” has garnered intrigue, hype and criticism — and rightfully so.

Ryan Coogler’s ground-breaking “Black Panther” holds a unique place within Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The larger-than-life film is a transcendent celebration of Black culture and heroism. But, how would Coogler drive the story forward in the face of so many expectations?

What’s unquestioned is the public’s devotion to the franchise, which was on full display on the evening of Thursday, November 10 as fans were treated to a private showing of “Wakanda Forever” at the AMC Hoffman Theater in Alexandria, Virginia.

Hosted by Manumission and Griffin Vision Media, the sold-out “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Preview Event to Celebrate Black Excellence” offered a pre-show red carpet experience, 360-degree camera station, raffle prizes, vendor and community partner tables, selfie stations, cosplay, a local DJ and the opportunity to be crowned “Best Dressed Wakandan.”

Partnering organizations also included the Debra Deneise Smith Foundation and D.C.-based national non-profit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, which aimed to raise awareness about the disease, particularly within the Black community, that claimed the life of Boseman at the age of 44.

It was a memorable night of elation, community and remembrance. Enjoy several shots by Andrew J. Williams from the evening’s festivities.

