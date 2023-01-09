Six Killer Bingo Games in the DMV

We’re big bingo fans around here. It’s the perfect game that requires like, half your attention but no real skill. Just grab a card or two and listen for the numbers; if you win, everyone feels a fun mixture of excitement and extreme jealousy. We’ve handpicked six killer bingo nights happening in the DMV area, from classic, no-frills games to drag bingo nights to games with wild animals cruising around the venue.

Bingo Night at The Fainting Goat

Every Tuesday, your friends at DC Fray host a weekly bingo night at U Street Corridor favorite, The Fainting Goat. This totally free event is a great post-work, midweek event that pairs great with their elevated gastropub cuisine and high quality drink menu. Free. Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. 1330 U St. NW, DC; faintinggoatdc.com // @faintinggoatdc

Sunrise Sunset Drag Bingo at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack

Every third Sunday, Evita Peroxide hosts a PG-13-rated drag bingo night that promises “great food, crazy drinks and tons of fun.” You’ll be glad you made the drive out to Falls Church for this rowdy bingo game. Free. Third Sunday of the month at 6 p.m. 130 N Washington St. Falls Church, VA; clareanddons.com // @clareanddons

Bingoat at Faith Lutheran Church

Arlington-based yoga teacher Beth A Wolfe doubles as the brains behind BINGOAT, a totally unique and outrageous event that pops up pretty regularly at Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington. It’s like a regular bingo game but there’s also baby goats running around the joint the whole time. Go ahead and get distracted — someone else can watch your card while you’re petting a baby goat! $40. January 21 at 5 p.m. 3313 Arlington Blvd. Arlington, VA; bethawolfe.com // @bethawolfe

Drag Bingo at Capitol Cider House

New for 2023, head to Capitol Cider House on the third Wednesday of every month for a free Drag Bingo night hosted by Emerald Star and Darcy de la Cuadra. Free. Third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. 3930 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; capitolciderhouse.com // @capciderhouse

Rated R Bingo at Kingfisher

This free weekly game at Kingfisher is described as “definitely not your mama’s bingo,” so you can bet they keep things interesting (and raunchy). This one’s the spot for dirty-minded folks to have a filthy good time that goes way beyond snickering when they call O69. Free. Monday at 8 p.m. 1414 14th St. NW, DC; kingfisherdc.com // @kingfisher1414

Tuesday Night Drag Bingo at Nellie’s Sports Bar

This long-running drag bingo game, hosted by Deja Diamond Jamaceye and Sapphire AA Blue, takes over Nellie’s every week. A short drag show accompanies the game, which is followed by the bar’s weekly karaoke night at 9! Free. Tuesday at 7 p.m. 900 U St. NW, DC; nelliessportsbar.com // @nelliessportsbar