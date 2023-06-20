5 Local D.C. Bike Shops That Will Get You Cruising this Summer

Whether you’re ready to pick up cycling or want the coolest accessories for your ride, we’ve got the shop for you.

Now that summer is in full swing, we thought we’d help you step up your ground transportation game these next few months with an inventory of five of our favorite bicycle shops in D.C. From charming neighborhood spots to beloved chains to community pop-ups, these five foundations of the D.C. cycling scene are the perfect resource for those looking to get out on their bikes this summer and see the city a whole new way.

Conte’s Bike Shop

With outposts in Cathedral Heights, Logan Circle and Navy Yard, there’s likely a Conte’s nearby. Customer service is perhaps the most important factor at bike shops, and Conte’s workers are well-informed and able to help everyone, from beginner riders to expert cyclists. This well-loved chain maintains a neighborhood feel and is nationally recognized for their quality products and knowledgable staff. Multiple locations; contebikes.com // @contesbikeshop

BicycleSPACE

D.C.’s largest bike shop is a local favorite, known for their integrity and passion for cycling. From simple tuneups to mended flats to installation of new parts and accessories, the quality of work done in their repair shop is second to none. 1512 Okie St. NE, DC; bicyclespacedc.com // @bicyclespace

The Bike House

This volunteer-run, community-oriented bike repair co-op has been around in one form or another since 2009, popping up around town offering clinics and bike maintenance resources. Though they have no permanent physical location, The Bike House provides a pivotal role in D.C.’s cycling scene and we had to shout them out. Multiple locations; thebikehouse.org // @thebikehouse

Bicycle Pro Shop

The embodiment of a neighborhood bike shop, this foundational Georgetown spot is the oldest bike shop in the city, open since 1958. They were recently awarded the National Bicycle Dealer’s Association’s Bicycle Retailer Excellence Award, which recognizes the shop for their high quality customer service and impressive inventory of both high-end gear and more approachable fare. 3403 M St. DC; bicycleproshop.com // @bicycleproshop

The Daily Rider

A stylish, full-service bike shop selling “useful bikes for transportation,” this shop provides a wealth of knowledge and a surprisingly deep inventory for those looking to tune up their old ride, grab some accessories, or even build a new bike from a bare frame. From e-bikes to cruisers to mountain bikes, The Daily Rider’s gorgeous roster of cycles will have you dreaming of a new set of wheels the moment you walk in. 600 H St. NE, Suite D, DC; thedailyriderdc.com // @thedailyriderdc

Want first access to select shops and activities around D.C.? Join the District Fray community, where you’ll access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.