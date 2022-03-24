Big Show, Little Show: Your D.C. Concert Roundup // 3.25-4.5

It’s officially spring. It’s officially concert season. From massive acts playing massive stadiums to extremely green up-and-comers playing in the back of restaurants, the warmer weather means hotter shows.

If you’re going to Bad Bunny at Capital One Arena on March 25, you might like Bad Bunny at Nationals Park on August 23.

We’re blessed to live in a time when Bad Bunny is so popular he’s able to play an arena in the spring and a stadium in the summer. Yes, I understand the premise of this piece is to shine a light on lesser known artists but it’s also here to help you consider potentially cheaper show options. The Capital One Arena show is super sold-out, with the most affordable secondary market ticket options starting around $275. There are some, not a lot, of available tickets at face value for the Nats Park show. And for an artist like Bad Bunny, I wanna see the bigger spectacle, which should be at the venue that holds nearly double the amount of concertgoers.

Bad Bunny. 8 p.m. All ages. $275-$3,000+. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; capitalonearena.com // @capitalonearena

Bad Bunny. 7 p.m. All ages. $119-$1,020. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals/tickets // @nationalspark

If you’re going to Sparks at Lincoln Theatre on March 26, you might like Low at Miracle Theatre on March 28.

Both of these shows feature beloved indie rock ((I know Sparks does a little bit of everything and could be classified as new wave or proto-punk or glam rock or synth pop but since indie rock encompasses all of these genres and sub-genres, I’m going with indie rock) (I know Low does a little bit of everything and could be classified as slowcore or dream pop or alternative but I’m going with indie rock.)) artists well into their respective careers. Both of these shows feature seats, which is good considering the average age of most of their fan bases (I’m included in this. This is a good thing). Both of these acts are at career highs, Sparks because of the 2021 Edgar Wright biopic “The Sparks Brothers” and Low because of 2021 LP “Hey What” (it was included on year-end best-of lists by The Guardian, NPR, Paste, Pitchfork and more). Both of these shows are sold-out and should be in larger theaters. We’re recommending both since Sparks tickets are available on the secondary ticket market (and under face value) and Low’s “Days Like These” has the most impressive guitar sounds of 2021. Oh my god, when it kicks in in the second verse, I literally drop my jaw. So, so, so impactful.

Sparks. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold-out, secondary market tickets start at $17. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; thelincolndc.com // @thelincolndc

Low. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold-out. Miracle Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; themiracletheatre.com // @themiracledc

If you’re going to Mitski at The Anthem on March 26 and 27, you might like Mint Green at Comet Ping Pong on March 25.

Is anyone in the Pitchfork orbit more beloved than Mitski? Is it any surprise both of her Anthem shows sold-out weeks in advance? Don’t fret, tickets on night two on the secondary market aren’t above face value and if you’d prefer to see a somewhat similar sounding act playing a venue 1/100th the size of The Anthem, consider Boston’s Mint Green. Songs like “Callie” and “Trying” sound a bit like Mitski on 2016’s “Puberty 2.”

Mitski. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold-out, secondary market tickets start at $65. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Mint Green. 10 p.m. All ages. $15. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cometpingpong.com // @cometpingpong

If you’re going to Snoh Aalegra at The Anthem on March 31, you might like Lido Pimienta at Songbyrd on April 5.

Iranian Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra makes laid back R&B. Canadian Colombian singer Lido Pimienta makes folk punk. There’s not a ton in common with these two but both thrive in mid-tempo, head nodding tracks with the vocals in front and strong synths in the back.

Snoh Aalegra. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold-out, secondary market tickets start at $59. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Lido Pimienta. 7 p.m. All ages. $25. Songbyrd: 540 Penn St NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

If you’re going to Car Seat Headrest at The Anthem on April 2, you might like Eyebawl at Pie Shop on March 26.

Eyebawl self-identifies as grunge pop. That is an extremely accurate description. Of all the combinations in this piece, Eyebawl would be an excellent opener for Car Seat Headrest. Both acts make me want to jump around and slam into other people (not slam dance, this isn’t 1988) and scream along.

Car Seat Headrest. 8 p.m. All ages. $35-$55. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Eyebawl. 8 p.m. All ages. $12-$15. Pie Shop: 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc/