Big Show, Little Show: Your D.C. Concert Roundup // 3.11-3.27

Instrumental psychedelia at The Anthem, solo Celtic Thunder at Pie Shop and the future of chillwave R&B at Songbyrd Music House, the next two weeks in D.C. offer the finest of big and small concerts.

If you’re going to Khruangbin at The Anthem you might like The Bad Plus at City Winery, both on March 11.

I am pleasantly surprised by Khruangbin‘s popularity. The trio is mostly instrumental. This is why I’m pleasantly surprised by their popularity. If you look at the artists coming to the very large Anthem, the only other acts without a vocalist are the NSO, Capital Food Fight, comics, a podcast and some DJs. Their recognition may even be bigger thanks to a second EP with Leon Bridges. Their mainstream success is welcome for any fan of psychedelic/funk/jazz/chill/whatever you want to call cool music made on instruments you’ll find in any band class.

The Bad Plus, a jazz quartet, had a similar brush with some more mainstream success in the mid 00s. Their interpretations of rock standards like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Iron Man” exposed them to Nirvana and Black Sabbath fans that would otherwise ignore modern jazz. Like Khruangbin, they’ve been together for more than two decades, playing instrumental music around the world.

Khruangbin. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold-out, secondary market tickets start at $121. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

The Bad Plus. 8 p.m. 21+. $35-$48. City Winery: 1350 Okie St. NE, DC; citywinery.com/washingtondc // @citywinerydc/

If you’re going to Bent: Burlesque at 9:30 Club you might like Liberation Dance Party at DC9, both on March 12.

Bent is typically just a great LGBTQ night featuring drag performers. This edition is bringing the burlesque. Vagenesis, Betty O’Hellno and Ricky Rosé will perform with regular BENT DJs Rosie, Lemz and Sidekick and Pussy Noir will handle hosting duties. Go for Noir, stay for the almost clothed. If you want a more intimate vibe, DC9’s Liberation Dance Party should keep you entertained. The indie rock and dance music video night is better suited for the person that still may want to keep their mask on while dancing to LCD Soundsystem.

Bent: Burlesque. 11 p.m. 21+. $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Liberation Dance Party. 11 p.m. 21+. Free with advance RSVP, $5 day of. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW; dc9.club // @dc9club

If you’re going to Faith Evans, SWV and Mya at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on March 13, you might like Erika de Casier at Songbyrd on March 19.

One is a nostalgia concert in a large theater in a giant casino featuring three legendary acts with over a dozen hit singles between them. The other is at a tiny club featuring an up-and-comer that was most likely influenced by the three performing at the casino. Of the three performers at MGM, de Casier‘s sound is most similar to Mya but she’s got more in common with current acts like Billie Eilish and Kelela. If you want the sing-a-long night, head to the casino. If you want the next big thing, head to Songbyrd.

Faith Evans, SWV, Mya. 7:30 p.m. All ages. $49-$143.The Theater at MGM National Harbor: 101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, MD; mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com // @mgmnationalharbor

Erika de Casier. 7 p.m. All ages. $15-$18. Songbyrd: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

If you’re going to Riverdance at Kennedy Center on March 15-27, you might like Keith Harkin of Celtic Thunder at Pie Shop on March 20,

You most likely know Riverdance. If you’re not sure, think of Irish dancing. Now think of Irish dancing getting so popular is sold-out large theaters like Radio City Music Hall for a few years in the late 90s. That’s Riverdance. For over 25 years its been the preeminent Irish dancing troupe and its popularity has maintained at consistent levels. If you don’t believe me, it’s playing 16 shows over 12 days at The Kennedy Center. Celtic Thunder is sort-of following in Riverdance’s footsteps. The Irish singing group has been touring the globe and selling millions of albums since 2007. Keith Harkin was a member of Celtic Thunder before beginning a solo career in 2016. So if you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a massive dance show featuring twenty plus performers from all across Ireland or an evening with a singer-songwriter from Derry, you have good options.

Riverdance. Various times. All ages. $45. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, Washington, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter/

Keith Harkin. 7:30 p.m. 21+. $35-$75. Pie Shop: 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc/

If you’re going to Galactic at 9:30 Club on March 18 and 19, you might like Better Off Dead at Union Stage on March 11.

The American jam band from New Orleans does not sound like the Grateful Dead. But their fan culture is similar to the Dead culture. Their following is loyal and tour well. It’s a community of possibly like-minded individuals that do not bristle at extended solos. So if you want original music, go to 9:30 Club. If you want interpretations of the Dead, go to Union Stage. If you can’t make it to either of these shows and really need a jam band fix, just wait until 3.25 when Dark Star Orchestra is at The Anthem.

Galactic. 8 p.m. 3.18, 6 p.m. 3.19. All ages. $30. 9:30 Club: 815 V St NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Better Off Dead. 8 p.m. All ages. $15. Union Stage: 740 Water St SW, DC; unionstage.com // @unionstage