Best Ways to Kill Time at D.C.’s Airports

Air travel is something we put up with, it’s not something anyone enjoys. Smart travelers plan their trips to minimize the amount of time spent in airports, but sometimes you find yourself at National or Dulles with a few hours to kill, either because of a layover or due to an unexpected flight delay. You can only sit around staring at your phone for so long, so we’ve come up with a few ways to kill time at the purgatorial airport before you get on your plane and back to your life.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Try a craft beer flight at American Tap Room

The American Tap Room has a solid menu of hearty brewpub fare, classic eats like a Bavarian pretzel, Buffalo wings, and a variety of sandwiches and wraps. They also feature draft beer from a variety of local breweries, available in 16oz and 23oz pours. Adventurous drinkers (or those who have trouble making up their mind) should try out the Reagan Tasting Flight, a quartet of 4oz pours for just $10, giving you the chance to try four different local brews in miniature. 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Gate D38

Explore their Gallery Walk

The Reagan Gallery Walk features displays of public art from D.C.-area contemporary artists showcased in well-maintained cases and on the walls running between the Historic Lobby and the present ticketing lobby. This rotating collection of artwork makes what would otherwise be an easily ignored passageway into a place worth spending time in admiration of the creativity and skill of DMV artists. Turn the frustration of a flight delay into an excuse to take in some mind-expanding works of art. Terminal A

Pick up some locally made artisan goods at Made in DC

The Made in DC shop is way beyond your typical airport souvenir shop, featuring handmade goods and food from makers in the D.C. area. From fine chocolatiers to small batch beauty products to upcycled gifts like bottle openers and 6-pack carriers made from used bike parts, there’s something for everyone at Made in DC. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Terminal B

Learn about the history of DCA in the Exhibit Hall

Exhibit Hall is a space dedicated to sharing the history of Reagan airport, full of photography, video presentations, and scale models of the original terminal. There’s plenty of vintage memorabilia, giving visitors a glimpse at the sights, sounds, and feeling of what the airport was like at various points throughout its history. This miniature museum is a hidden gem at DCA and a great way to eat up some unexpected spare time. Terminal B

Dulles International Airport

Admire the Daedalus 87

The AeroTrain station in Concourse B is home to an impressive piece of aviation history, on loan from the MIT Museum in Massachusetts. The Daedalus 87 is an ingenious, if a bit terrifying, bit of aircraft innovation, a 70 pound, human-powered aircraft originally flown in 1987, built alongside its twin, the Daedalus 88, by NASA and flown in a controlled environment in a testing ground outside Los Angeles. It now resides high above Concourse B, its massive wings stretching as wide as a Boeing 737. Concourse B

Get to know the community at Hello and Welcome

D.C. artist Catherine Judge spearheaded the Hello and Welcome public art project, which is positioned in Concourse C near customs, featuring 180 self-portraits of schoolchildren from the DMV area designed as a greeting to international travelers arriving at IAD. Warm greetings in a variety of languages accompany these charming illustrations, fabricated in porcelain enamel in cheerfully bright colors. Concourse C

Enjoy a wine flight at Vino Volo

Wine bar Vino Volo features a slew of small plates and flavorful yet healthy eats, like avocado toast, a truffle flatbread, and a decadent charcuterie board, but the real draw is their impressive (for an airport) wine selection. Curious drinkers may want to select a trio of tastes from their wine flight menu, sampling three wines from collections like their upscale Sommelier Series and the rosé forward Pretty in Pink. What better way to kill some time than by designing your own personal wine tasting experience without breaking the bank? 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Concourse B

Blow minds with some abstract art

There’s a variety of other impressive pieces of art throughout the airport, like Wonder of Wonders, a permanent feature at the AeroTrain Station’s A Gates. This large-scale abstract installation by artist Yuriko Yamaguchi features a variety of bronzed tools and sculptures to creatively capture the artist’s impression of our shared human experiences and how we connect while traveling. Another highlight is The Game of Flyers, a massive display of light and sculpture by Alice Aycock suspended above the Primary Inspection Hall, which hints at the shape and motion of airplanes while maintaining a sort of whimsical abstraction.

Relieve some tension at iRelax-n-Massage

We all get a little anxious when at the airport, right? Why not invest in your own well-being with a quick massage care of the folks at iRelax-n-Massage. Available in short increments, these efficient tension relievers offer a variety of massage styles to help you find some inner peace before boarding your flight. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Level 2, A&B Gates