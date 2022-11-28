Best Museums for Dates

Obviously, there is no shortage of museums in the DMV area, many of which you’ve probably been to a dozen times already. We’re here with four underrated spots that just so happen to double as high quality date spots: places full of opportunities to spark conversation and encourage exploration and investigation together, where you can road-test your potential mate’s intellect, taste and enthusiasm.

O Street Museum

You and your date will have tons of fun exploring this oddly designed museum that proudly claims that their 100+ different themed rooms, many accessible only via secret doors, of which there are at least 80. Whether you pop in for one of their themed events and live performances or just swing by on an off night to check out their wide range of exhibits, featuring work from artists like Shepard Fairey, Artis Lane and Cade Martin. They even have a special after-hours date night package, with add-ons available like a treasure hunt challenge, a bottle of champagne and an overnight stay for those looking for a one-of-a-kind romantic getaway. $35. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 2020 O St. NW, DC; omuseum.org // @omansion

Glenstone

This unique contemporary art museum is well worth the short drive up to Potomac, MD. It focuses on post-World War II work from well established and critically acclaimed artists working across various media. The main building itself is remarkable from an architectural standpoint. Crafted from limestone, it’s a striking modernist space designed by notable architect Charles Gwathmey. To avoid overcrowding and allow for the maximum space for reflection and contemplation, admission is capped at 450 attendees per day, so advance reservations are a must. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 12100 Glen Rd., Potomac, MD; glenstone.org // @glenstonemuseum

National Building Museum

The NBM is a gorgeous, overwhelming space featuring a combination of interactive and more cerebral exhibitions, showcasing the work of those responsible for the history of architecture and urban planning, as well as those shaping a more equitable, sustainable future. Thought-provoking exhibits aside, you’ll never want to leave the stunning Great Hall, a massive interior space dotted with Corinthian columns and sweeping, frequently changing environmental displays. $10. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, beginning December 1 the museum will open at 10 a.m.; 401 F St. NW, DC; nbm.org // @nationalbuildingmuseum

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

Really luxuriate in the decadence of the House of Romanov in Russia and 18th and 19th century France at the Hillwood Estate, a multifaceted destination featuring sprawling gardens, walking trails and various tightly themed exhibitions. You and your date can pretend you’re descendants of old money, haughtily strutting around your family’s estate and soaking in the excess of the good life, as you observe displays of Fabergé eggs, sacred Russian artwork and various rooms of what used to be the home of Marjorie Merriweather Post. $18. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 4155 Linnean Ave. NW, DC; hillwoodmuseum.org // @hillwoodmuseum

