Ballston Quarter Brings Back Bingo, From a Distance

Ballston Quarter and DC Fray and teaming up to bring you the best of socially distant activities in D.C. Starting September 16, you can get out of the house for a night of CDC-approved bingo. This free event series offers insight into what events in the District will look as we continue to battle Covid-19. Cristian Becker, senior marketing manager for Brookfield Properties, spoke with District Fray about the bingo events, other socially distanced events and what’s next for Ballston Quarter.

District Fray: How many people will be able to participate in the bingo events?

Christian Becker: We are aiming for a maximum of 50 participants in order to maintain proper social distancing measures in our food hall. All participants will need to be seated at their tables, which will be spaced apart throughout the food hall at Ballston Quarter.

Will there be prizes for the bingo winners?

Of course! There will be a variety of $25 gift cards to the food vendors at Ballston Quarter, such as Ice Cream Jubilee, Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, Rice Crook, Roll’d, Maizal and more!

Why should Washingtonians attend this event?

We understand that people are looking for safe and engaging ways to socialize and have fun. This event gives Washingtonians a safe and controlled environment to enjoy an evening of bingo with their friends and neighbors, all while indulging in some of the area’s best eats, such as fried chicken sandwiches from Hot Lola’s, pizza from Turu’s by Timber Pizza or a sweet treat from District Doughnut.

Do you plan on hosting more socially distant events in the near future?

Absolutely. We are planning a few events for the fall and holiday, which will all be socially distant events. Stay tuned by following our social media channels @ballstonquarter.

How have you been navigating the pandemic as a company?

Safety is our priority at Ballston Quarter. We want our customers and tenants to feel safe and comfortable in today’s environment. We are still here for our shopping center community, but things look and feel a little different. Here are some of the measures we have taken:

Providing plentiful hand-sanitizing stations

Undertaking frequent and intense cleanings of the center

Establishing social distancing guidelines

Providing touch-free interactions

Reducing hours

What are you looking forward to in the future for your company?

As we continue to reopen, we are looking forward to welcoming customers and the community back to enjoy our safe spaces and offerings. We understand it will take time, but our plans are focused on how we can serve our communities within the context of the “new normal.”

Sign up for socially distanced bingo by registering at www.dcfray.com. Stay up to date on all that Ballston Quarter has to offer by checking out their website, www.ballstonquarter.com, and following them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ballstonquarter.