Photo Gallery: Bad Bad Hats at DC9

Indie pop band Bad Bad Hats took the DC9 stage on a hot and humid sold-out Friday night in the District. Vocalist Kerry Alexander sang beautifully alongside guitarist Chris Hodge and drummer Connor Davison.

Alexander brought her humor and charm between songs, addressing the crowd and giving context to fun tracks like “Psychic Reader” and “Awkward Phase.”

The set featured many songs from the trios latest LP “Walkman,” which is receiving some of the group’s best reviews yet, with tracks like “Detroit Basketball” and “Walkman.”

Bad Bad Hats will be back in Washington D.C. on September 19 opening for Michelle Branch at the 9:30 Club. Photos by Nicole Cummings.