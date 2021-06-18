Ask Alice: Trusting Your Intuition

I hate my job. I don’t know what else I would do but I have a feeling I need to do something different. What should I do? I feel kinda hopeless.

Most people hate their jobs. We think this is normal but it’s not. You don’t have to settle for this reality. The first step to moving forward is acknowledging you deserve better.

If you’re in your late 20s to early 30s, you may be experiencing your Saturn Return. During this time, It’s normal to have an existential crisis and decide to start over by changing industries or starting a business. It can feel a bit bumpy, but weathering these ups and downs will help you find your unique purpose and path. Trust the process.

Start listening to your inner voice; that’s your intuition speaking. It is always right, even when it doesn’t make sense in the moment. Don’t ignore your gut feelings. They tell you what you need to focus on and where to be more curious. To cultivate your intuition and find the answers you’re looking for, spend more time in nature and other grounding practices: Discover a new exercise. Go hiking. Paint. Have sex.

Worry less and invite more fun into your life. This energy is where you’ll evoke better opportunities and where your intuition will find you.

Check out Walk with Locals to get to know the city and reconnect with your body through walking. They restart their walks on July 10.

Curious about forest bathing? Capital Nature regularly hosts these and other nature walks. It’s a great opportunity to immerse yourself in nature in a grounding and soothing way.

I feel called to start a business, but I don’t feel qualified. It’s something I feel really passionate about but how will people take me seriously?

Who needs to verify if you’re qualified? Are you entering an industry that requires a certification? Is this something you can start learning on your own? Can you pinpoint where your fear may be holding you back?

You have to start somewhere. Think of other ways you can highlight your passion and skills. You don’t need someone to tell you you’re qualified. Create opportunities for yourself, then learn as you go. Showcase you and what you bring to the table.

Don’t be afraid to take a chance on yourself. Take a cue from the tarot card called the novice. There’s so much to be learned and your fresh perspective can be refreshing. Be patient as you navigate this new journey.

I started Woo Woo Company as a complete novice to the wellness world. But I was super excited about gathering a community and people SHOWED up. I’m still humbled. As I look at how my business has transformed since that first event, I’m filled with wonder. Sometimes the most important step is just starting.

Your business will change as you change. Take baby steps. Start it as a side hustle and build it up. Do it in a way that feels right for you. I truly believe that entrepreneurship is a healing journey. Believe in yourself and you’ll be surprised — with a growth mindset — at all the things you can accomplish. Take yourself seriously and others will too. Be confident that you’ll be able to figure it out.

Trust what your intuition is telling you. Learning what your intuition sounds and feels like will help you feel more confident. When I was first figuring out what my intuition sounded like, tarot and oracle cards were really helpful. Read more about how to use them here.

Grab your own deck from Politics and Prose, Femme Fatale and Cherry Blossom Creative. (Call ahead to make sure they still carry them! Last time I checked it was pre-pandemic.)

Ask Alice is a column by Alice Hu of Woo Woo Company. Get all of your spirituality and woo woo questions answered, or ask any question to get a spiritual answer back. Connect with her via 202-918-3414 (to join in on abundance meditation challenges), her “Into the Woo” podcast or [email protected]. Hu works with clients 1:1 to help them discover their purpose and navigate their Saturn Return to live a life beyond their wildest dreams.

woowoocompany.com // @woowooco