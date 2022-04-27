5 Art Shows To Kick Off Your D.C. Spring

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and all of our allergies are kicking into gear at the exact same time. There’s nothing I want to do more when the temperatures start to rise in D.C. than sit out on a sun dappled patio and drink salt-crusted margaritas, but between the immediate humidity and the constant moisture clouding my eyes, it’s not always the right call. Of course, D.C. is good for more than just spending too much money while camping out in a streetery, and when those allergies really start to hit or the tourists start to feel a little much, I always recommend popping into a gallery to cool off and clear your mind. If you hit up any opening, ongoing exhibitions, or closing parties this spring, you don’t want to miss these.

“Afro-Atlantic Histories” @ National Gallery of Art, Now—July 17, 2022



Traveling to D.C. from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art where the exhibition was originally held in 2018, “Afro-Atlantic Histories” is a milestone show for the National Gallery of Art (NGA). Including more than 130 pieces of art that highlight different facets of the African Diaspora across space and time, this is the kind of exhibition you’re going to want to block off your day to take in. Sure, you could technically pop in and admire a Hank Willis Thomas piece or a David Hammons piece, and pop out, but considering the ways all of the art talks to each other, the conversations and the stories connecting each individual piece, this show is worth all of your time. Plus, if you’re able to check it out before May 30, 2022, you can also head down the hall and catch photographer James Van Der Zee’s photos of Harlem in the 1920’s at the same time. National Gallery of Art: 4th St. & Constitution Ave. NW, DC; nga.gov // @ngadc

“NEXT” at The Corcoran School of Arts and Design @ GW, Now—May 15, 2022



After an unsurprising two-year hiatus, the Corcoran has officially brought back their in-person student showcase “NEXT,” and I couldn’t be more pumped. I personally try to see the “NEXT” exhibition every year, and while I may have missed a few, it’s still one of my favorite D.C. spring traditions. It’s exciting to think that you’re viewing art from the next generation of artists that are being let loose into the world, and it’s cool to know that this may be the first time some of these artists are being shown in a gallery. Of course, I don’t just go for the warm feelings, “NEXT” is always brimming with interesting work that runs the gamut in medium and complexity. This is the perfect show to see and then discuss later over a drink. The Corcoran School of Arts and Design: 500 17th Street NW, DC; corcoran.gwu.edu // @corcoran_gw

“Shared Words, Split Catfish and Sweet Tea: An Open Platform on Discussion” @ Transformer, Now—May 21, 2022



Transformer always has something compelling happening at their small P Street gallery, and Azikiwe Mohammed’s installation is no exception. Mohammed’s work turns the Transformer into the dining room of his Auntie / Uncle Julius family, ongoing characters in Mohammed’s art, during mealtime and fills it with his neon takes on food. If you find yourself falling in love with Mohammed’s art, or you’d simply like to give back to the community, Transformer will be holding two raffles to win a food sculpture by Mohammed, and all you have to do is Venmo some money to The New Davonhaime Food Bank. And don’t miss out on Transformer’s Collector’s View 2022 series, which will take place every Thursday during the month of May and highlights selected artwork from some of the most interesting private collectors in D.C. In general, you don’t want to miss out on what Transformer has going on this spring. Transformer: 1404 P St. NW, DC; transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

Calle Libre Closing Reception @ Dupont Underground, April 29, 2022



When your weather app of choice is telling you it’s going to be 77 degrees and also (somehow) 77% humidity, there’s only one place to go and that’s underground. Clear your calendar on Friday and head to your favorite underground art gallery, Dupont Underground obviously, for the closing reception of Calle Libre, a street art festival hailing from Vienna, Austria. So come check out the music and soak up some street art that aims to connect D.C. and Vienna’s art scenes. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

“Flood Pulse” @ Lost Origins Gallery, April 30—May 29th, 2022



Lost Origins is capping off its fifth anniversary with a bang. Go celebrate the gallery’s major milestone by checking out their newest exhibition with the D.C.-born and Baltimore-bred artist Hannah Atallah. “Flood Pulse” sounds like it’s gearing up to be the kind of exhibition that bounces right off the walls, combining a variety of mediums (including refurbished skateboard decks) with vibrant colors and a dose of “immersive meditation.” And that’s not all, Atallah plans to fill the space with music, yoga classes, flash tattoos, and film screenings, among other programs and events to be announced. Immerse yourself in this growing, breathing thing. Give yourself over to the flood. Lost Origins Gallery: 3110 Mt Pleasant St. NW, DC; lostorigins.gallery // @lost_origins_gallery