Photo Gallery: The Art of Banksy

On June 22, media and special guests attended a special unveiling of “The Art of Banksy” exhibit in Chinatown. True to form, the largest of its kind collection, featuring over 100 works from the infamous artist, is sourced from private collectors. “Banksy, whose identity is the art world’s biggest secret, is an enigmatic artist and world-recognized activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention.”

Guests were treated to complimentary bites, an open bar and a private showing of the traveling exhibit ahead of the June 23 public premiere. The exhibit runs through August 21 and tickets are on sale starting at $35 at banksyexhibit.com. Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.