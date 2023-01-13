Art and Soul Launches New Wine Dinner Series

In the new year, it’s time for some new foodie goals. We have a slate of new bars in the District, including D.C.’s first fizz bar and its first Bolivian bar, as well as new restaurant openings and a series of exciting culinary experiences. One of the most tempting and highly recommended of these dining events is Art and Soul’s new monthly wine dinner program.

Beginning on January 20, Art and Soul will host a highly coveted once-a-month pre-fixe wine dinner for up to 16 guests. Reservations to the wine dinner include a seat at the communal table in Art and Soul’s private dining room, with a multi-course dinner prepared by chef Danny Chavez and wine pairings selected by local sommeliers.

Live music and the elegant dining room contribute to the atmosphere of your dinner, and, as showcased at the preview dinner District Fray was lucky to attend, the food served will be nothing short of extraordinary. Vegetarians and gluten-free diners can easily be accommodated; just make sure to include that information in the reservation notes.

Upon arrival, guests are served a freshly made cocktail and invited to enjoy the music and company. The dinner begins with a small amuse bouche, such as the tiny saucer of tomato soup with a parmesan tuile and the bite-sized latke we sampled. The meal proceeds with a salad course; for the winter, we were served locally sourced beets with hunks of blue cheese splashed with aged balsamic vinegar and herb-infused olive oil. A pasta course followed, which featured delicate house-made butternut squash agnolotti, paired with a brown butter sauce and adorned with fried sage.

Traditional as the dish may be, the melt-in-your-mouth agnolotti was absolutely delicious. Dollops of a slightly sweet squash puree on the plate served as a divine dipping sauce. Luckily, we saved room for the main course, which included savory chickpeas served in a robust sauce with garlicky tzatziki and fresh herbs. Dessert was downright dreamy: a cheesecake panna cotta formed with small bubbles filled with sweet blackberry puree and caramel sauce. The meal ended on as high of a note as it began.

Sommelier Quinn McCann of Prestige-Ledroit matched each course with remarkable California wines complementing all flavors of each dish. Ranging from buttery chardonnays to full-bodied reds, pours were generous and McCann was not shy about refills.

If enjoying life, seizing the moment and having more culinary adventures are a part of your new year’s resolutions (as they should be), then a seat at Art and Soul’s upcoming wine dinner should be in the cards for you. Visit the restaurant’s website for information on reserving your seat for the wine dinner on the next third Friday of the month.

Art and Soul: 415 New Jersey Ave. NW DC, artandsouldc.com // @artandsouldc