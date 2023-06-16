Washington Spirit Fights Against North Carolina Courage

See photos from the D.C. women’s soccer team’s first Challenge Cup loss in history.

One of the best aspects of soccer is the unpredictability of the game. Even if one team has most possession, shoots most shots, sets up the best defense — in all ways showing they are dominating — the win can still go to the other team. Washington Spirit played well against North Carolina Courage but ultimately gave up the win. Check out shots from the game here, and be sure to cheer them on in their next game against Kansas City. Photos by Krystina Gabrielle Photo.

