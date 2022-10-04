An Ageless and Contagious “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” from Shakespeare Theatre Company

Leonardo da Vinci was one of the Western world’s great geniuses, but 503 years after his death, it would have to be said that his achievements are rather more lopsided than earlier admirers might have thought. He was significantly more successful as a painter, for example, than as a designer of flying machines.



Stripped of the constraints of plot, however, his ideas take flight at the Klein Theatre with the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s revival of “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” written and directed by Mary Zimmerman and going on now until Oct. 23. With dialogue — or, really, one giant, shared monologue — taken entirely from the polymath’s own journals and memoranda, eight actors (five men and three women) in vaguely Renaissance-ish costumes explore physics, visual perspective, and humanity’s relationship with the elements. They dance, they sketch, they sing, they climb and scatter, all while offering artistic advice and philosophical musings.