Stick a Fork in Hunger on Thanksgiving Day with SOME

Before you tie on your apron to cook that string bean casserole or grab a seat at the Thanksgiving table, lace up your sneakers and pin on your race bib at America’s Trot for Hunger.

So Others Might Eat’s (SOME) annual Thanksgiving Day 5K and Little Turkey 1-Miler (for kids) is back for its 21st year in D.C. with a new name, America’s Trot for Hunger, as it strides toward the goal of eliminating hunger in the Nation’s Capital. This year’s event includes a Best Dressed Pet Competition so even your furry friend can get their paws in on the cause. Following the race, enjoy a family-friendly finisher festival with live music, entertainment and giveaways. What better way to make gratitude an action word this Thanksgiving?

“Hunger isn’t tied to one season or even one place,” SOME Race Director and Special Events Manager Brett Curtis says. “For the past 20 years, America’s Trot for Hunger has been the largest Thanksgiving Day race in D.C. This year our goal is to raise more than $1 million to increase our impact and shine a spotlight on the issue of hunger in our Nation’s Capital and communities nationwide.”

Participants can also opt to support the cause virtually, by completing their timed or untimed 5K anywhere in the world throughout the month of November. In 2021, runners from 46 states and 6 countries participated, and SOME has set a goal of registering runners in all 50 states this year.

“Families can make the Trot part of their annual Thanksgiving Day tradition even if they can’t sit down around the table together,” Curtis says. “America’s Trot for Hungers gives families a way to celebrate the holiday not just thinking of others but doing something to make a change for those who have less.”

The 2022 theme for America’s Trot for Hunger is “Stick a Fork in Hunger.” While the theme was initially intended as a metaphor for action, as the concept developed, the SOME team began exploring various ways the slogan could illustrate issues of poverty, homelessness and hunger in our nation’s capital. As part of the finisher’s festival, SOME will unveil a larger-than-life piece of artwork to highlight the team. Artist Jake Van Yahres of Charlottesville, Virginia, literally uses forks to depict the story of hunger on one side of a cardboard canvas and a story of change and optimism on the other side. Through this installation of over 10,000 individual forks representing action, SOME hopes to highlight the power we each have to create positive change.

For more than 50 years, SOME has been a trusted agent for change and a leading nonprofit aiming to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness in D.C. Last year alone, with support from supporters, donors and volunteers, SOME was able to serve over 250,000 meals in their dining room and distributed over 27,000 pounds of food to the community. Support this work by donating to So Others Might Eat (SOME) or registering for America’s Trot for Hunger today and use code FRAY50 for 50% off registration fees. some.org // @some_dc

