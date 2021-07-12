Amanda Gann’s Style is a Patchwork of Memories

Amanda Gann is an intensely creative and worldly spirit. The founder of Little Bird Creative draws inspiration from her travels abroad to curate her personal style and shape her approach to design and storytelling.

What D.C. style means to you

Our city can often feel very grey and navy, though when you peek behind the art scene curtain, you will find some of the most creative minds in fashion right here in D.C. To witness a sea of stylish folks, head to any pop-up gallery, dance party or Sofar concert. There are also so many talented local makers whose goods you can find at Concept 31/M in Georgetown, Steadfast Supply, Common Thread, Salt & Sundry, Union Market and Eastern Market.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I have always been deeply influenced by my travels — the colors, textures, architecture and landscapes. From the bright saris of India to the patterns in South Africa to the colors of the desert sunset, each memory inspires my overall aesthetic. For an icon, I’d have to say Tracee Ellis Ross. Her use of color, texture and overall structure of the pieces within her wardrobe is unmatched.

Wardrobe essential

I’d say anything that expresses your personality. Whether it is a vintage purse from Common Thread DC, pebble drop earrings from Romy Studio, a ring from Kicheko Goods, or a great pair of secondhand jeans from Crossroads (R.I.P.) or Current Boutique. I build the base of my wardrobe with high quality neutrals (mostly Aritzia or secondhand from Poshmark or thrift stores) and then grab additional items that call out to me as I travel or peruse local shops.

Personal style

I believe our bodies serve as our daily canvas to express ourselves. Clothing and accessories tell stories of time, interests, mood and more. I was expressive from a really young age, matching polka dots with stripes because they were in the same color family. Now, I essentially do the same thing with what I fondly call my palette, a spectrum of warm neutrals to rich earth tones, which defines what I’ve purchased over the past three years. Two years ago, I put together a mood board via Figma and purged my closet of anything that didn’t feel like the “me” I wanted to bring to the world.

Photo by Daniel Stewart.

@littlebird.creative // littebird-creative.com

