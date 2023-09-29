All the Fall Things: What to Do Near D.C. for Cozy Season

Choose your fall adventure, from picking pumpkins to crafting your heart out.

The Danish word “hygge” — that defines a cozy, content feeling — is technically a noun, but we’re using it as a verb this fall. From now on, the season is for hygge-ing everything, from outdoor excursions to fall festivals to crafts that help give your space that warm fall aesthetic. All the events and activities below are about one hour outside of D.C., so there’s little excuse to not hygge it up.

Crafts

10.5, 10.11 + 10.19

Autumn Wreath Building with Drinks at Union Market

There comes a time in every person’s life when they must add a wreath to their front door. In this workshop, you can add a personal touch as you design with dried materials that will last for years to come. Try cocktails on October 5 and 11, and wine on October 19. $70. 6:30 p.m. 1309 5th St. NE, DC;

10.7

Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop at PlantHouse

Pumpkins are everywhere in the fall, but how often are they adorned with dried florals and decorative moss? Step up your gourd game and have the cutest centerpiece at any fall hang. $35. 6:30 p.m. 921 N Asaph St. Alexandria, VA; planthouse.us // @planthousealx

10.8

Autumnal Candle Making at Shop Made in DC Georgetown

Using coconut wax, you can make your own scent combination to evoke any fall — or whatever — smell for your home. $60. 3 p.m. 1304 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; shopmadeindc.com //

10.19

Painting with Paper: Ghost Collage at Shop Made in DC Wharf

Check out modern collaging techniques while including a few spooky elements for the perfect Halloween art piece. $45. 6 p.m. 10 District Sq. SW, DC; shopmadeindc.com // @shopmadeindc

10.26

Ghouls Night Out Workshop at PlantHouse

Create your own terrarium with a spooky twist. Workshops include the bubble ball, three air plants and spooky decor. $26. 6:30 p.m. 921 N Asaph St. Alexandria, VA; planthouse.us // @planthousealx

Hikes + Fun Runs

10.9 + 11.11

Forest Bathing Walk at the National Arboretum

Take in all the fall colors while Friends of the National Arboretum’s forest bathing guides take you through focused meditations. Free. 9 a.m. 3501 New York Ave. NE, DC; usna.usda.gov // @fonarboretum

10.14

Dead Man’s Run 5k at Congressional Cemetery

Run through the cemetery and the Anacostia Trail in costume amongst spooky songs and other seasonal activities. $35. 5:30 p.m. 1801 E St. SE, DC; congressionalcemetery.org // @congcemetery

New Moon Hike at Carderock Recreation Area

Make some new connections at this Bodhi House community hike, where you’ll learn more about the new moon’s themes. Free. 10:30 a.m. Point of Rocks, MD; bodhi-house.com // @hi.bodhihouse

Festivals

10.14

Fall Fest at Gateway Park

You might remember this festival as Cider Fest, but now it’s revamped to include cider tastings, food trucks, live music, a cash bar and a pie eating contest. $15. 1 p.m. 1300 Langston Blvd. Arlington, VA; rosslynva.org // @rosslynva

10.14 + 10.15

Georgetown Fall Market at Georgetown Main Street

Paint some pumpkins, paint your face, enjoy live music and take in the old-time feels of the Georgetown neighborhood. Free. 11 a.m. 3217 P St. NW, DC; georgetownmainstreet.com //

10.22

Mid-Atlantic Grain Fair in Rock Creek Park

Get into the cozy baking season by learning more about — and participating in — whole-grain farming, milling, baking and cooking inspired by Mid-Atlantic methods. Free. 10 a.m. 2401 Tilden St. NW, DC; nps.gov/rocr // @rockcreeknps

Pumpkin Patches + Apple Orchards

Through 10.29

Butler’s Orchard

At Butler’s Pumpkin Festival, there will be pumpkin cannons, hayrides, corn mazes and more. I don’t know what “pumpkin cannons” are, so someone should visit and report. $10. Various times. 22222 Davis Mill Rd. Germantown, MD; butlersorchard.com // @butlersorchard

Magnolia Meadow Farms

This fest has all the fall things: corn mazes, hayrides, ziplines, farm animals, food and drinks. Plus, on October 7 and 28, stay later for moonlit maze nights. $15+. 10 a.m. 13001 Creagerstown Rd. Thurmont, MD; magnoliameadowfarms.com // @magnoliameadowfarms

Through 10.31

Gaver Farm

Pick apples and pumpkins after getting lost in a maze, jumping on giant pillows and cruising down huge slides. $13+. 10 a.m. 5501 Detrick Rd. Mt Airy, MD; gaverfarm.com // @gaverfarm

Great Country Farms

Along with pumpkins and corn mazes, you can roast marshmallows by a bonfire and snack on cider donuts. Bonus: Visit Bluemont Vineyard after your time at Great Country Farms for some great wine and fall views. $18+. 10 a.m. 18780 Foggy Bottom Rd. Bluemont, VA; greatcountryfarms.com //

@greatcountryfarms

Summers Farm

With more than 45 attractions including mini golf, a right-turn-only maze and other activities, this fall festival also offers pumpkin and apple picking. $15+. 1 p.m. 7503 Hollow Rd. Middletown, MD; summersfarm.com // @summersfarm

Wineries with Scenic Views

Bluemont Vineyard

Ascend the mountain to relax with a flight of Bluemont’s best. You can make it a weekend trip with cottage stays, too. 18755 Foggy Bottom Rd. Bluemont, VA; bluemontvineyard.com // @bluemontvineyard

Stone Tower Winery

This winery sits on top of Hogback Mountain, giving you the best views of rolling hills in fall colors. 19925 Hogback Mountain Rd. Leesburg, VA; stonetowerwinery.com // @stonetowerwinery

Windridge Vineyards

Surround yourself with fall colors at this vineyard that also features food trucks almost every weekend. 15700 Darnestown Rd. Darnestown, MD; windridge.wine // @windridge_vineyards

